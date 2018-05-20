Bharti Airtel offers Rs 558 prepaid recharge with 82 day validity, 246GB data

Airtel’s Rs 558 recharge will come with 3GB data per day and unlimited calls for a total of 82 days. Airtel’s Rs 558 recharge will come with 3GB data per day and unlimited calls for a total of 82 days.

Bharti Airtel has announced a new Rs 558 prepaid recharge plan with 3GB daily data and a validity of 82 days, which will offer a total of 246GB data. The prepaid pack was first spotted by TelecomTalk and it is already live on the Airtel prepaid website. The plan appears to be live pan-India and working with Delhi NCR numbers. The Airtel 3GB data per day plan comes as the player competes with rivals Jio and Vodafone, who have been slashing data and calling rates.

Airtel’s Rs 558 prepaid pack includes unlimited voice calls as well. Airtel’s plan has 3GB data per day along with unlimited cals on local, STD and national roaming. The plan also includes 100 local and STD SMS per day for free. The total validity of the Rs 558 prepaid pack is 82 days, which means the total data offered is 246GB. It is valid for 4G and 3G connections. Additionally with Airtel introducing post FUP speeds of 128Kbps for all prepaid packs with Rs 199 and high price, users will be able to browse the internet even after they exhaust their daily limit. However, the speed is reduced to 128Kbps, which might not be ideal for videos, streaming music, etc.

In comparison, Airtel has also has Rs 499 plan with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS free per day and 2GB daily data. The plan also has a longer validity of 82 days. The Rs 448 plan also comes with similar features, though the daily FUP limit is lower at 1.4GB data per day.

Coming to rivals, Jio has a plan of 3GB data per day which is quite cheap and costs only Rs 299. However, the validity is limited to 28 days. In total, the plan offers 84GB of data along with free voice calls and 100 SMS per day benefits. Jio’s Rs 448 plan has a validity of 84 days and comes with 2GB daily data along with voice calling benefits.

In contrast, Vodafone has a Rs 549 plan with 3.5GB FUP and 28 days validity along with free voice calls included. The Vodafone prepaid plan works for 3G and 4G. Recently, Vodafone revamped its Rs 349 plan to offer 3GB daily data bundled with free voice calls and a validity of 28 days. When one looks at all the 3GB data plans, Airtel’s prepaid pack is expensive, but it also comes with a longer validity compared to rivals Jio and Vodafone.

