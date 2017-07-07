Airtel suffers temporary network outage in Delhi/NCR, customers post grievances on social media

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 7, 2017 9:24 pm
Airtel network services took a temporary hit on Friday in the Delhi/NCR region, with several customers posting messages on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook over difficulty in securing mobile network in late evening hours.

Bharti Airtel’s official customer support twitter handle (@Airtel_Presence) tweeted saying customers won’t be able to use data, voice or sms features on their network.

The IVR system of the company said that customers will not be able to use voice and data service for sometime due to some technical reasons. Airtel officials could not be contacted for immediate comment. An Airtel subscriber said that when he contacted the customer care helpline he was told that there was some technical problem in the network and service would be restored shortly.

Meanwhile, many customers posted message on Twitter urging Bharti Airtel to fix the problem. The company has a nearly 11.6 million mobile customer base in Delhi/NCR.

 

