Airtel suffers temporary network outage in Delhi/NCR, customers post grievances on social media

Airtel network services took a temporary hit on Friday in the Delhi/NCR region, with several customers posting messages on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook over difficulty in securing mobile network in late evening hours.

Bharti Airtel’s official customer support twitter handle (@Airtel_Presence) tweeted saying customers won’t be able to use data, voice or sms features on their network.

The IVR system of the company said that customers will not be able to use voice and data service for sometime due to some technical reasons. Airtel officials could not be contacted for immediate comment. An Airtel subscriber said that when he contacted the customer care helpline he was told that there was some technical problem in the network and service would be restored shortly.

Meanwhile, many customers posted message on Twitter urging Bharti Airtel to fix the problem. The company has a nearly 11.6 million mobile customer base in Delhi/NCR.

Hi! You may be facing a temporary issue while accessing Data/Voice/SMS. We are working to restore it ASAP. Shall keep 1/2 — Bharti Airtel India (@Airtel_Presence) July 7, 2017

Anyone else facing connectivity issues on #Airtel network in Delhi past few days? Today seems like a complete blackout?!?! @Airtel_Presence — Rohit Lall (@rlall) July 7, 2017

Is anyone else facing issues with the #Airtel network in #Gurgaon? Not even talking about 3G or 4G. No network! pic.twitter.com/VQuSKYUtCL — Wandering_Sonata (@Neelanjana_B) July 7, 2017

I am really disappointed with my airtel network…it becomes shit now…I am using the airtel from last 10 years..became serious issue now.. — Gaurav Kumar Singh (@GauravK87090993) July 7, 2017

Even by @Airtel_Presence‘s abysmal standards, this current lack of connectivity in Delhi is particularly pathetic. — Ranjan Crasta (@jah_crastafari) July 7, 2017

Airtel (only?) calls aren’t going through in Delhi. I’m also getting this message intermittently: pic.twitter.com/XqQrQdjXGP — Sameer Puri (@purisameer) July 7, 2017

