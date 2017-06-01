Beware! WhatsApp asking users to pay for service is a scam

Now a new malicious link telling users their subscription has expired, is being circulated on WhatsApp. Now a new malicious link telling users their subscription has expired, is being circulated on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, with over a billion monthly users globally, is one of the most popular ways to stay in touch with friends and family. This also makes the messaging service one of the easiest platforms to target devices with malware. Now a new malicious link telling users their subscription has expired, is being circulated on WhatsApp. Further, it asks users to verify their account and purchase a lifetime subscription for 0.99 GBP.

We’d like to remind users that WhatsApp is a free messaging service, and does not charge its users in any way. The link is a scam, and we warn readers not to click on it. Clicking on the malicious link might give hackers access to user’s personal information which includes payment details.

The message reads, “Your subscription has expired. To verify your account and purchase a lifetime subscription for just 0.99 GBP simply tap on this link….” WhatsApp users have taken Twitter to warn others of the new scam. Users are advised to delete the message immediately, and block the sender. “In case you have clicked on the link, safeguard yourself by running an antivirus software on your device to ensure you not being infected with malware,” reported IANS.

This is not the first time hackers have made use of WhatsApp to circulate malicious links. Previously, scam/spam message inviting users to a WhatsApp Gold version, an invite-only club with special features where they might befriend a movie star, went viral on the platform. Among others were links inviting people to download video-calling, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to give everyone in the country ‘Rs 500 balance’ free for their mobile phones, and more.

