BEWARE: Snapdeal selling Fitbit wearables for a heavy discount, but they are fake

Are you planning to buy Fitbit products online? If the answer is yes, then you should be aware of scams running on e-commerce sites like Snapdeal. Though Fitbit devices are available only on Amazon, rival e-commerce portal Snapdeal claims to have genuine Fitbit products including Charge HR, Blaze, and Charge 2 smart fitness trackers available for sale. However, it is not as simple as it seems.

We ordered Fitbit Charge HR at a 60 per cent discount and priced at Rs 1,999. Despite the doubts over the extremely low price, we went ahead with the order as Snapdeal is a well known in e-commerce space. However, what we got instead was a Chinese device called Smart Bracelet, which is available at a fraction of the price in wholesale markets in China.

Fitbit, in a statement to Indianexpress.com confirmed the company sells its devices online via Amazon in India. Other retail partners include Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios, Vijay Sales, and Jumbo. Ingram Micro and Rashi Peripherals are national distributors for Fitbit devices here. Fitbit Charge HR, Blaze and Alta are listed on Flipkart too, though they aren’t official sales partner for Fitbit either.

It seems that a lot of fake products are being pushed on these large online platforms which are now marketplaces with many sellers. However, given that people are looking at the credibility of the platform, it might make sense for companies like Snapdeal to ensure that such scams are not perpetrated through their site.

While we could not return the product using the online option, we found a post in the ‘Questions & Answers’ section with this answer: “Only brand new and genuine products are sold on Snapdeal. Snapdeal takes utmost care and makes best efforts to ensure that information on this site is accurate. However, if you find any error please report to Snapdeal customer care.”

Snapdeal has said that they’re looking in to the matter.

