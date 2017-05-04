Beware! Google Docs phishing scam will send your information to hackers

Gmail put out a statement on Twitter saying the company has taken action “to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs…” Gmail put out a statement on Twitter saying the company has taken action “to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs…”

Gmail users have reported they received malicious mails with links to Google Docs shared by their contacts. It appears a number of people have been victims of phishing attack, that sends user’s Gmail inbox along with contacts to hackers.

Gmail put out a statement on Twitter saying the company has taken action “to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs…” Meanwhile, Gmail has asked users not to click Google Docs link and report the same as phishing within Gmail. In a series of tweets, Gmail posted a Security Check-up link as well for affected users.

We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through & report as phishing within Gmail. — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

Apparently, users have been getting malicious mails with link to a Google Doc file, clicking on which opens up a Google.com page that seems authentic at first. The page then asks users to authorise ‘Google Docs’ to access to their Gmail account. However, the link isn’t legit as it gives hackers access to information stored in people’s Gmail accounts.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd