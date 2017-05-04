Beware! Google Docs phishing scam will send your information to hackers

Latest News

Gmail users have reported they received malicious mails with links to Google Docs shared by their contacts. It appears a number of people have been victims of phishing attack, that sends user’s Gmail inbox along with contacts to hackers.

Gmail put out a statement on Twitter saying the company has taken action “to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs…” Meanwhile, Gmail has asked users not to click Google Docs link and report the same as phishing within Gmail. In a series of tweets, Gmail posted a Security Check-up link as well for affected users.

Apparently, users have been getting malicious mails with link to a Google Doc file, clicking on which opens up a Google.com page that seems authentic at first. The page then asks users to authorise ‘Google Docs’ to access to their Gmail account. However, the link isn’t legit as it gives hackers access to information stored in people’s Gmail accounts.

