Benefits of Artificial Intelligence on employment outweigh concerns: PwC India report

The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on employment is expected to be severe, but the benefits outweigh its concerns as it would lead to improved efficiency and cost saving, according to a PwC India report

* 68% of Indian business decision-makers believe AI will help their business in various ways such as boosting productivity, generating growth and addressing societal issues

* 65% of participants agreed that AI is likely to have a severe impact on employment in India

TO OPEN UP OPPORTUNITIES

A majority believed the benefits outweigh any employment concerns, as AI will open up opportunities for people to do more value-added work, apart from allowing for greater flexibility and work-life balance

FOCUS AREAS

* Given that AI integration requires significant time and investment, organisations would do well to prioritise those areas that could be automated with relative ease and with ready availability of data

* Companies should also focus on areas which would provide the most tangible and immediate returns in terms of improved efficiency, cost savings and customer reach

COST CHALLENGES

* AI growth and adoption are wholly dependent on overcoming challenges related to reducing costs, securing the right talent and data, and addressing concerns around privacy and trust

* The market reality we exist in currently demands that we not only work towards upskilling our people, but also produce the smartest machines that can work with us

* The government is studying the use of AI through different platforms. In the Budget 2018-19, finance minister Arun Jaitley said that Niti Aayog would set up a national programme to direct efforts in research and development of different AI applications. In addition to this, various other ministries are also exploring employment of AI in their respective fields.

