Bangalore startup Ethereal Machines holds India flag high at CES 2018 with innovation prize

They might be tucked away in a corner of the Las Vegas Convention Centre where the main exhibitors of CES 2018 are, but what Bangalore-based Ethereal Machines has done is no mean feat. In fact, the three-year-old startup has won the CES ‘Best of Innovation’ prize in the 3D printing category with their Ethereal Halo, a unique five-axis machine.

Set up by Kaushik Mudda and Navin Jain, the company is already coming in for some serious attention in the manufacturing space. “We are unique because no other machine in the market offers the option of five-axis printing and five-axis cutting,” explains CTO Jain, adding that the additional A and C axis helps prints models that need overhangs and other complexities. “Also, desktop-size Halo lets you perform machining on a part you have just 3D printed.”

CEO Mudda says that the feature of the Halo where the bed swivels and rotates at the same time, giving you freedom to create complex structures and prints. “The machine also helps cut soft metal and other material like nylon. This will benefit everything from the jewellery to the automotive and prototyping industry,” he adds.

Mudda and Jain set up the company when they were still in final year of college. Now, the startup has neary 20 employees and is already thinking of expanding to a larger facility. Ethereal Machines has already got some investment from Mohal Lalbhai who is now a director with the company.

Mudda says the company is already getting good interest in the Halo as well as their regular 3D Printer, the Ray. IIT Hyderabad has already placed an order for Halo, along with a university in UK. “We were already manufacturing CNC Routers, so innovating on the five-axis printer came naturally for us,” adds Mudda.

The author is attending CES 2018 in Las Vegas at the invite of Intel.

