No, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali is not launching a Swadeshi SIM with BSNL; that’s fake news

Yesterday it was reported by some media outlets that Baba Ramdev and his company Patanjali were planning to enter the telecom sector, and had announced a special partnership with BSNL for special Swadeshi SIMs with a new Rs 144 plan. However, it has been confirmed today that the so-called BSNL and Patanjali tie-up is only for employee of the Ramdev company and organisations. Patanjali and Baba Ramdev are not entering the telecom sector to launch their own SIM cards as was wrongly reported.

According to a press release from Patanjali, the new BSNL plan of Rs 144 will give its employees unlimited calls on local, STD, roaming on all sectors, 2GB of data per day along with 100 SMS free per day. However, the plan is limited to just employees of the company. Patanjali has issued a statement saying that it is incorrect that the company is planning to enter the telecom sector. The statement adds, that, “Patanjali has collaborated with BSNL for low rate calls, and other benefits, for its own workers across the country.”

According to the official press release, Patanjali’s SIMs are under the company’s ‘Swadeshi’ initiative, which encourages the uses of Swadeshi or made in India products and services. Patanjali claims the internal tie-up with BSNL will further boost the company’s ‘Swadeshi’ initiative. Patanjali is going to give out “Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards,” for its own employees. It is unlikely that these ‘Swadeshi’ SIM cards will be given to the general public.

Patanjali’s press release also states that all of its employees under its various initiatives will be given these SIM cards to use. According to the press release, Patanjali has tied up with BSNL as it is a ‘Swadeshi’ telecom company in the country.

