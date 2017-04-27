AT&T rolls out 5G Evolution technology for Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ users in Austin

AT&T has started testing 5G technology in select areas in Austin and the same will be rolled out for over 20 major metro areas by the end of this year. AT&T has started testing 5G technology in select areas in Austin and the same will be rolled out for over 20 major metro areas by the end of this year.

AT&T has started testing 5G Evolution technology in select areas in Austin and the same will be rolled out for over 20 major metro areas by the end of this year. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ users will be able to access 5G Evolution internet speeds, which is claimed to be twice the speed of AT&T’s 4G network.

“Our 5G Evolution in Austin gives our customers a taste of the future,” said David Christopher, chief marketing officer, AT&T Entertainment Group in a press release. “With 5G Evolution from AT&T you don’t have to wait to experience endless entertainment possibilities on the next generation network when you have the latest devices,” he added.

However, a report in The Verge points out that 5G technology mostly doesn’t exist yet given International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the 3GPP haven’t released standards for 5G. Though officially approved logo for 5G has already been unveiled by 3GPP. According to the release, AT&T has used technologies such as carrier aggregation, 4×4 MIMO, 256 QAM and more to reach 5G speeds. “The tech AT&T says it’s using is distinctly not what’s considered 5G,” the report reads.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Nokia and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will team up to accelerate the development of a 5G ecosystem in India. Samsung and Reliance Jio have already announced their partnership to bring 5G connectivity in India. Wide-scale commercial deployment of 5G is expected to start in India in 2020.

