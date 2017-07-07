Asus teams up with Reliance Jio to offer up to 100GB additional 4G data

Reliance Jio Prime subscribers with recently purchased Asus devices are eligible for the offer Reliance Jio Prime subscribers with recently purchased Asus devices are eligible for the offer

Asus India has now partnered with Reliance Jio to launch the ‘Additional Data Offer’ for their consumers. The ‘Additional Data Offer’ offer only applies to eligible Asus devices purchased in India on or after June 16, 2017.

Under this offer, all Jio Prime subscribers using newly purchased Asus devices will get up to 100GB additional 4G data from Reliance Jio. Asus notes that all customers will get additional data voucher with every Recharge of Rs. 309 or above, limited to 10 recharges till March 31, 2018.

Asus and Jio have divided eligible devices into three groups. The ‘Group 1’ of devices include Asus Zenfone Selfie, Zenfone Max, Zenfone Live, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, Zenfone Go 5.0 LTE and Zenfone Go 5.5 LTE. These are eligible to get 3GB 4G data voucher per recharge of Rs 309 and above for 10 months.

The ‘Group 2’ of devices include Asus Zenfone 2, Zenfone 2 Laser, Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5, Zenfone 3S Max, Zenfone 3 Laser, Zenfone 3 Max 5.2, Zenfone 3 Max 5.5. Buyers of these Asus devices (bought after June 16, 2017) will get 5GB 4G data voucher per recharge for 10 months, until March 31, 2018.

Similarly, the ‘Group 3’ consumers will get maximum additional data of 10GB per recharge on recently purchased Asus Zenfone Zoom, Zenfone 3 Deluxe, Zenfone 3 Ultra, Zenfone 3 5.2, and Zenfone 3 5.5.

Reliance Jio’s website specifically notes that two or more offers cannot be clubbed together, so users getting Asus ‘Additional Data Offer’ won’t be getting any other offer in the time period. Also, the applicable ‘Additional Data Voucher’ would be credited to the account of an eligible subscriber within 48 hours of Recharge.

To activate the applicable Additional Data Vouchers and avail the Offer, the eligible subscribers need to download the MyJio app on an eligible device and visit My Vouchers > View Voucher > Recharge my number > Confirm Recharge for the extra 4G data.

