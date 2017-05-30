Computex 2017: Asia’s largest computer fair showcases the latest in AI technology

The fair presents a new section for robotics and artificial intelligence, and another for start-ups, applications of the Internet of Things, solutions for companies, games and virtual reality . (Source: Computex) The fair presents a new section for robotics and artificial intelligence, and another for start-ups, applications of the Internet of Things, solutions for companies, games and virtual reality . (Source: Computex)

Computex Taipei, Asia’s largest computer fair, is presenting the latest in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), with the creation of a new section dedicated to this area of innovation. More than 1,600 companies from 30 countries are participating in this year’s fair, which began on Tuesday, and visitor numbers exceeding 50,000 from 178 nations are expected, according to the President of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Walter Yeh.

The fair, co-organised by TAITRA and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), presents a new section for robotics and artificial intelligence, and another for start-ups, applications of the Internet of Things, solutions for companies, games and virtual reality, said TCA Deputy Secretary General Li Chang.

In addition to leading computer and robotics companies, including Intel, Microsoft, Apple, Dell, ARM, Foxconn and automaker Tesla, Computex 2017 has the participation of 217 emerging companies from around the world, Efe news reported. One of these companies, Lai Yang Technology, is presenting its robot “Robelf”, which specialises in caring for the elderly and children as well as responding to the needs of Taiwan’s average family, according to company sources.

The fair also includes important information technology forums and an exhibition on this sector, which will be open to the public from May 30 to June 3 at the Taipei World Trade Centre, Nangang Exhibition Centre and the International Convention Centre.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App