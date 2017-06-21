Apple’s secret fight with leakers gets leaked, company presentation reveals

A new fascinating report suggests that most of these leaks directly come from Apple employees, as opposed to contract manufacturers in China. A new fascinating report suggests that most of these leaks directly come from Apple employees, as opposed to contract manufacturers in China.

Apple is known for being super-secret until it makes an official announcement to the public. But despite being a secretive company, the company has failed to prevent leaks. A new fascinating report suggests that most of these leaks directly come from Apple employees, as opposed to contract manufacturers in China.

The Outline shares a recording of an internal presentation on Apple’s fight against leaks. Called “Stopping Leakers – Keeping Confidential at Apple,” the presentation is said to last one hour. The report reveals that within Apple there’s an internal global security team to fight leaks, and it’s primary job is to identify leakers. Evidently the team is lead by former member members of U.S. spy agencies, the US military, the FBI, and the US Secret Service.

“Last year was the first year that Apple [campuses] leaked more than the supply chain,” said David Rice, who leads global security at Apple. “More stuff came out of Apple [campuses] last year than all of our supply chain combined.”

He also mentioned that Apple had to buy back over 29,000 enclosures ahead of the iPhone 5C’s announcement back in 2013 or else pictures of the handset would have been plastered on “every blog on Earth.”

As the release date of iPhone 8 nears, Apple has become more vigilant than ever before. Even though Apple’s team claims it has been able to slow down leaks, rumours about the next iPhone continue to spread like wildfire. So far, we already know that the iPhone 8 will have an OLED screen that measures 5.8-inches, a dual-rear camera setup, and with support for wireless charging.

