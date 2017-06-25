Apple’s new store in Chicago has a giant MacBook Air on its rooftop

Apple is constructing a new retail store in Chicago, and it has a giant MacBook Air on the rooftop. (Image Credit: DNAinfo) Apple is constructing a new retail store in Chicago, and it has a giant MacBook Air on the rooftop. (Image Credit: DNAinfo)

Apple is constructing a new retail store in Chicago, and it has a giant MacBook Air on the rooftop. According to the latest photos and videos from DNAinfo, the store’s silver rectangular roof happens to be curved in design, which tends to look like the aluminum lid of a MacBook Air. The upcoming store is located in at Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave.

According to the report, the construction site is almost complete. Designed by London-based Foster+Partners, the 20,000 square-foot store will relocate Apple’s original Chicago store. The store will have an all-glass wall a thin, carbon fiber roof. In addition, the white Apple logo placed on the roof of the store drew everyone’s interest, however, construction crews rolled it up and removed it in less than an hour.

While the Apple logo wasn’t in the building’s plans, it appears that Apple is currently gloating the idea of placing a giant logo on the rooftop of the store. When finished, the new Chicago store will have a lot of design elements similar to the company’s San Francisco store, which was completed last year. The flagship store introduced an outdoor plaza and a video wall with gathering space called “The Forum”.

Apple’s previous stores in the past have been designed by Jony Ive, who is Apple’s Chief Design Officer. The way Apple is expanding its retail across the world, firms like Foster+Partners are taking a good care of designing the retail stores. Though it’s believed that Ive still looks after the overall design of the company’s stores, including the Chicago one.

