Apple’s macOS High Sierra Public Beta is now available: Here’s how to install

Apple has rolled out public beta of macOS High Sierra, which is now available to download. Mac users who wish to download public beta of macOS High Sierra will have to enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program. Remember, this is a beta software and still in development. This means some applications and services might not work as smoothly as expected.

Apple will roll out periodic updates to the macOS High Sierra beta, and users will be able to upgrade to the final version of macOS High Sierra when it ships this fall. It is recommended that users download macOS High Sierra beta on a secondary Mac. Any issues can be reported via built-in Feedback Assistant app. It is also important that users back up their Mac before installing.

macOS High Sierra was announced by Apple at company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. The new desktop operating system aims to make Mac more capable, responsive and reliable. Apple macOS Sierra offers a new core storage, brings support for High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC), update to Metal graphics, and other video and graphics technologies. Apple File System (AFS) comes with support for enhanced performance, as well as security and reliability of data. HEVC (H.265) lets users video stream and playback 4K video files at high quality.

In macOS High Sierra, Memories surfaces new personal themes from users’ library. Users can create create looping videos rom Live Photo effects. Photos now support third-party photo services as well. Apple has added new website settings to Safari, which include Autoplay Blocking and Intelligent Tracking Prevention. macOS High Sierra users can now create VR content, allowing developers to create immersive gaming, 3D and VR content on the Mac.

