Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Pro, MacBook Pros and iMacs now on sale in India

Apple is finally bringing its updated lineup, including 10.5-inch iPad Pro, MacBook Pros, and iMacs to India. These devices will be made available in the country starting today, and the pricing for the same has been revealed. Apple unveiled its refreshed lineup of devices last month at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose.

iPads

Apple has killed its 9.7-inch iPad Pro, so now users have an option to choose between 10.5-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is available at a price of Rs 50,800 for the 64GB model, Rs 58,300 for the 256GB storage option and Rs 73,900 for the 512GB storage model. The Wi-Fi +4G model with 64GB will cost Rs 61,400, Rs 68,900 for the 256GB storage variant and Rs 84,500 for the 512GB option.

Next up is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which has a slightly bigger display than the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options are priced Rs 63,500, Rs 70,900 and Rs 86,400. The Wi-Fi + 4G options, on the other hand, are priced at Rs 74,100 for the 64GB storage, Rs 81,400 for the 256GB variant and Rs 97,000 for the top-end model with 512GB on board storage.

MacBook Air

Surprisingly, Apple has not launched a new MacBook Air. Instead, the company has given a minor upgrade in the form of improved internals. So now the MacBook Air comes with a 1.8Ghz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, a bump from 1.6Ghz dual-core Core i5 that released two years ago. The 128GB model will set you back by Rs 77,200, whereas the 512GB model is priced at Rs 92,500.

MacBook Pros

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and without Touch Bar have been refreshed with improved processor. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID starts at Rs 147,900 for the 256GB storage option, while the 512GB option will cost Rs 164,100. The 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar and Touch ID will cost Rs 104,900 for the 128GB model, whereas the 256GB variant will cost Rs 147,900. The 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID will cost Rs 198,500 for the 256GB storage option, whereas the 512GB option is priced at Rs 228,100.

MacBook

The 12-inch MacBook has been upgraded with refreshed hardware. The 256GB model is priced Rs 104,80o, whereas the 512GB option will cost Rs 128,700. The 12-inch MacBook promises to last 10 hours on a single charge.

iMac

As for the 21.5-inch iMac, the 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor model will cost Rs 90,200. This is a non-Retina model. Apple is offering the 21.5-inch iMac (Retina Display) with the 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor at Rs 106,400, and the 3.4GHz variant costs Rs 123,700. The 27-inch iMac with Retina Display starts at Rs 147,400.

