Apple’s iMovie, iWork and GarageBand apps now free on iOS and MacOS

Now you can download iMovie, GarageBand and the iWork suite for your Mac or iOS device without having to pay a single penny. Now you can download iMovie, GarageBand and the iWork suite for your Mac or iOS device without having to pay a single penny.

Apple has made three of its proprietary apps free for all users. Now you can download iMovie, GarageBand and the iWork suite for your Mac or iOS device without having to pay a single penny. Previously, users could download the apps for free if they purchased a new Mac or an iOS device on or after September 2013.

Earlier, users would’ve had to pay $4.99 (or approx Rs.322) for iMovie and GarageBand and $9.99 (or approx for Rs. 645) each of the iWork apps on iOS. On Macs, iMovie carried a price tag of $14.99 (or approx Rs. 967) while Pages, Numbers, and Keynote were priced at $19.90 (or approx Rs. 1290) each. Therefore, the move of making these apps completely free will benefit users with an old hardware and importantly, those who never purchased the software.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi 6 launched in China: Here’s what has changed from Mi 5

Apple’s office suite iWork is equivalent to Microsoft Office and Google Docs. GarageBand, meanwhile, is a music creation software that transforms your device into a complete music workstation. iMovie, on the other hand, is a video-editing app ideal for home movies, or short films. Plus, the apps lets you work on the same project across multiple devices, so you can begin a project on your iPhone and continue with it on your iPad,

If you own an Apple device, be it a Mac or iPhone, you can log into the App Store and download Pages, Numbers, Keynote, iMovie and Garage Band free of cost. Simply press the “Get” button and the apps will start downloading. Whether you are new and existing Apple users, it’s worthwhile to download these apps on the choice of the device you own.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd