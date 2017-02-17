Apple WWDC kicks off June 5: A look back the conference over the years

Apple has announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference will be taking place this year between June 5-9 in San Jose. Apple has announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference will be taking place this year between June 5-9 in San Jose.

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held from June 5 to June 9, returning to San Jose instead of San Francisco’s Moscone Center for the first time since 2002. Registration for tickets will start on March 27.

Primarily focused on the software side, the event will preview latest versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. This year, the company is expected to reveal iOS 11 and a new version of macOS, as well as new software for Apple Watch and Apple TV. WWDC doesn’t feature any hardware related announcements. The next version of the iPhone and other hardware will likely to be announced in a separate event later this year.

Apple has certainly changed the way we look at technology and with this year’s edition of WWDC to be held on June 5, here’s a look at some of the notable moments from WWDC over the past decade.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

WWDC 2007 (11-15 June, Moscone Center, San Francisco)

Apple used WWDC 2007 to showcase a feature-complete betas of Mac OS X Leopard, which was released in October that year. During the keynote, Steve Jobs also announced the Windows version of Safari, and developer tools for the iPhone, which had been launched way back in January 2007 at Macworld. Among other announcements, Apple announced the June 29 release date for the original iPhone. There were a record-breaking 5,000 attendees at WWDC 2007.

WWDC 2008 (9-13 June, Moscone Center, San Francisco)

The 2008 developers conference was the first sell-out WWDC. The keynote saw the arrival of the App store, the second version of iPhone 2.0(iOS 2), the iPhone 3G (it was a big deal back then), and a preview of Mac OS X Snow Leopard 10.6. .Me was rebranded to Mobile Me.

Primarily focused on the software side, the event will preview latest versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. Primarily focused on the software side, the event will preview latest versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS.

WWDC 2009 (8-12 June, Moscone Center, San Francisco)

WWDC 2009 was rather different from the conference a year before as Steve Jobs was on a medical leave. So, Phil Schiller presented the 2009 annual conference and announced a number of key announcements. He demoed OS X Snow Leopard (10.6), a new 13-inch MacBook Pro was unveiled, the iPhone 3GS was introduced for the first time, the iPhone OS 3 was confirmed, and the 15-inch and 17-inch MacBook Pro models were updated.

WWDC 2010 (7-11 June, Moscone Center, San Francisco)

WWDC 2010 sold out in eight days, even though the entry cost of the conference had risen to a whopping $1599. Jobs introduced the iPhone 4 with an all-new A4 chipset and officially renamed its iPhone OS as iOS. FaceTime and iMovie for iPhone were introduced, though not much attention was paid to Mac OS that year.

WWDC 2011 (6-10 June, Moscone Center, San Francisco)

Apple gave us a first look at its next-generation Mac OS X Lion, the eighth major release of Mac OS X. During the same event, Steve Jobs unveiled iOS 5, the new version of the mobile operating system which powers the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. We also saw the unveiling of iCloud. The event was sold out in less than 12 hours. This was the final Apple event hosted by Steve Jobs.

This year, the company is expected to reveal iOS 11 and a new version of macOS, as well as new software for Apple Watch and Apple TV. This year, the company is expected to reveal iOS 11 and a new version of macOS, as well as new software for Apple Watch and Apple TV.

WWDC 2012 (11-15 June, Moscone Center, San Francisco)

2012’s WWDC was sold out within 2 hours. As part of this presentation, Apple announced new models of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, alongside the MacBook Pro with Retina Display. Apple also showcased OS X Mountain Lion and iOS 6 during the event.

WWDC 2013 (10-14 June, Moscone Center, San Francisco)

Like previous years, this edition of WWDC was sold out in just two minutes. Apple unveiled the new Mac Pro, a new MacBook Air, AirPort Time Capsule, AirPort Extreme, OS X 10.9 Mavericks, iOS 7, iTunes Radio and iWork for iCloud.

WWDC 2014 (2-6 June, Moscone Center, San Francisco)

In 2014, Apple took a whole new approach to its ticket sales. Instead of issuing tickets on a first come first serve basis, the company offered everyone a chance to buy a ticket simply by registering for a lottery. In terms of announcements, Apple unveiled OS X Yosemite during the keynote. Yosemite featured a user interface redesign, as well as new features focusing on seamless integration between Mac and iOS devices, a new cloud storage system called iCloud Drive, as well as the ability to make phone calls and send text messages through an iPhone.

The Mac maker also announced iOS 8 at the event, which featured revamped notification features, support for third-party keyboards, a companion app, called HealthKit and many more significant features. We also witnessed the announcement related to the new programming language Swift. There were no hardware announcements during 2014’s WWDC.

WWDC 2015 (8-12 June, Moscone Center, San Francisco)

As predicted, Apple officially announced iOS 9, its latest version of iOS. Improvements were made to battery life and performance. It also induced a smart Siri, its personal assistant, The company introduced a new music service called Apple Music, and News, a news-reading app. Apple’s Maps also got an update which included a transit feature, emphasizing public transit lines and step-by-step direction. Apple killed its Passbook in favour of a new feature called Wallet.

In addition, Apple introduced multi-tasking to the iPad with iOS 9, including the ability to open two screens at once of even watch a video with “picture in picture” mode. The latest version of Apple’s Mac operating system, OS X El Capitan, was announced, as well as the first major update to watchOS. The company also announced that its Swift programming language would be open source from now on, giving developers a single language for creating apps for OS X and iOS.

WWDC 2016 (13 to 17 June, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium & Moscone Center West, San Francisco)

WWDC 2016 was jam-packed full of significant announcements. Apple unveiled iOS 10, the latest iteration of its mobile operating system, which includes more visual elements, an interactive lock screen,more personalised home screen widgets, smarter Siri, revamped Photos app and upgrades to iMessages and Maps. OS X was rebranded macOS, which will be called Sierra. Siri was launched on Mac; Apple didn’t announce its streaming service, but the Apple TV got a big update in the form of tvOS 10. In addition, watchOS 3 was announced which fixed most of the speed issues, as well as introduced new watch faces, instant app launcher, background refresh and more.

There were some smaller announcements too. Apple Music, the subscription-based streaming service, was also given a redesign. Siri was made open to third-party developers. Swift Playgrounds was also announced as an iPad exclusive app that help young minds to code with Apple’s new programming language, Swift.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd