Apple WWDC 2017: Everything to be announced

Apple keynote will live stream at 10:30 pm India Standard Time (IST) on June 5 Apple keynote will live stream at 10:30 pm India Standard Time (IST) on June 5

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 kicks off on Monday, June 5, in San Jose. The Cupertino giant traditionally announces software updates at this event every year, so this time around too, industry is expecting updates around iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. But apart from software Apple is also expected to unveil a new Siri-powered speaker alongside major hardware refresh for MacBooks and iPads. Here’s what we know so far.

MacBooks

Apple is widely rumoured to refresh last year’s MacBook at the Keynote. The update is more likely be internal-only and new models are expected to come with Intel 7th generation ‘Kaby Lake’ processors. What remains to be seen is, if Apple also refreshes 12-inch MacBook and older MacBook Air as well. Most reports say that only they specifications will be updated.

Siri-powered speakers

Apple is reportedly set to launch an all new Siri-powered speaker at WWDC 2017. which instead of just being a connected home device will also focus on speaker quality with ‘virtual surround sound’. It could very well be Apple’s answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Reports suggest that the Siri speaker has already entered production.

iPads

Recently, four iPad models were spotted on a French regulatory website. Most rumours pointed out that Apple is going add another screen size to its iPad line. Alleged 10.5-inch iPad Pro is expected to follow similar footprints as its 9.7-inch iPad, but with a new design and edge-to-edge display. Apple may also upgrade its 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro line-up at this event.

iOS 11

Apple is most likely to preview next version of iOS at the Keynote on June 5. Considering this time it will be the 10th anniversary of iPhone, there are rumours that Apple will release bigger than usual iOS update with a complete design overhaul. Some rumours suggest more sleek design for Notifications and a ‘dark mode’. Additionally, expecting an enhanced feature-set for Siri is common, but more than that we could see updates to Apple Music, Maps, Photos, iMessage and more. The tablet version of iOS is rumoured to get multi-user login and expanded support for the Apple Pencil.

MacOS

While MacBook updates are most anticipated, there is nothing much known about MacOS update. One of the big rumour around the block is fixing iTunes in MacOS 10.13. Apple may also be looking to bridge the gap between macOS and iOS. We might see more unified applications that could smoothly operate between the two OS.

watchOS and tvOS

The rumours are very thin about the changes in watchOS and tvOS. We’ll mostly see improvements for both operating systems. If some of the rumours are correct, then Apple is more focused on making a unified ecosystem, where it could fit in its Siri-powered speaker as well. So do expect a lot more from Siri in in watchOS and tvOS.

The 2017 Apple annual developer conference will begin June 5 and ends June 9. The keynote will start at 10:00 am PDT, local time on June 5, which will be 10:30 pm India Standard Time (IST).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd