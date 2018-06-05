Apple WWDC 2018 roundup: iOS 12 to macOS Mojave, all the major announcements

Apple WWDC 2018 announcements roundup: Here is everything that was announced during the keynote right from iOS 12 to Apple macOS Mojave.(Image source: AP) Apple WWDC 2018 announcements roundup: Here is everything that was announced during the keynote right from iOS 12 to Apple macOS Mojave.(Image source: AP)

Apple WWDC 2018 keynote witnessed the launch of the new iOS 12, watchOS 5, tvOS and macOS Mojave. Apple’s annual World Wide Developer Conference in San Jose San Jose McEnery Convention Center, California hosted over 5,000 developers across the world. As expected, the company made a slew of new software announcements.

In addition to Apple iOS 12 and focus on focus on AR with ARKit 2.0, Apple announced improvements for Siri and a redesigned Stocks app, Voice Memo, Apple News and renamed iBooks app to Apple Books. Here is everything that was announced during the Apple WWDC 2018 keynote:

Apple iOS 12

Apple iOS 12 is claimed to make your iPhone faster and more responsive. iOS 12 will support all the same devices as iOS 11. Apple iOS 12 is claimed to make your iPhone faster and more responsive. iOS 12 will support all the same devices as iOS 11.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2018: 7 iOS 12 features that will change the way you use the iPhone

Apple’s iOS 12 has been released and it will be supported by the same number of devices as iOS 11 including the iPhone 5S. Apple claims iOS 12 loads 40% faster app loads and 70% faster swipe up to access to Control Center. As part of the company’s effort in Augmented Reality, Apple and Pixar have together created a new AR file format called USDZ. Apple has also partnered with Adobe to support 3D libraries.

New Measure app

New Apple Measure app uses AR technology to measure actual objects in the real world. It gives the full 3D experience to the user. New Apple Measure app uses AR technology to measure actual objects in the real world. It gives the full 3D experience to the user.

In an attempt to make AR more friendly, Apple has released a new Measure app for iOS. What it does is measure the size of real-world objects with the help of your iPhone’s camera. Apple’s Craig Federighi demonstrated how this will work during the keynote. During his presentation, Federighi measured the size of a suitcase and photo by simply pointing his iPhone at them.

Read more: Apple iOS 12 unveiled: List of supported devices, release date and top features

ARKit 2.0

Apple ARKit 2.0 has also been revealed which now includes some new integrations like support for multi-user augmented reality, thus enabling shared real-time AR experience among multiple users. New Lego app can now let up to four kids play the same game, thanks to ARKit 2.0.

Apple ARKit 2.0 will support multi-user augmented reality as well as shared AR experience in real-time among multiple users. Apple ARKit 2.0 will support multi-user augmented reality as well as shared AR experience in real-time among multiple users.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2018 keynote highlights: iOS 12 and watchOS 5 revealed; macOS is called Mojave

Apple iOS 12 and Photos app

Apple iOS 12 has undergone some improvements as far as Photos app is concerned. Apple SVP of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi revealed that more than 1 trillion photos are captured every day on iOS devices. Taking cues from Google Photos and Facebook Moments, the ew Photos app uses Machine Learning to categorise pictures. The ‘For You’ tab will also come with a suggested sharing feature.

Read more: Apple WWDC 2018: macOS Mojave is here with dark mode, promise of privacy

Apple iOS 12 and new Siri features

Apple iOS 12 enables a new Siri feature called Shortcuts. With this Siri can perform series of actions depending on your preset phrases for certain apps. It will also work with Siri’s suggestion feature. For example, Siri can remind you about certain things and if you are running late, it will suggest you inform the same over a text message. It will also show how to manage notifications.

Apple iOS 12 and App improvements

Apple Stock app has been redesigned completely, and it will show stock performance through out the day. Apple Stock app has been redesigned completely, and it will show stock performance through out the day.

Apple News app adds a new browse tab, making it easier to for readers to get their favourites. Its iPad version also adds a new sidebar. The Apple Stocks app gets a complete overhaul and integrates with Apple News as well. Additionally, apps like iBooks and Voice Memo bring certain improvements such as iCloud support for voice memos. iBooks will now be called Apple Books.

Apple CarPlay and FaceTime update

Apple adds Group FaceTime, and it will support 32 people in a Group call. Here is how Group Calls look like. Apple adds Group FaceTime, and it will support 32 people in a Group call. Here is how Group Calls look like.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2018: iOS 12 pushes AR and performance, macOS Mojave has dark side

Apple CarPlay will soon let users access third-party apps, including Google Maps. The new update to CarPlay, includes support for third-party navigation apps. Apple FaceTime adds support for group calls. It supports up to 32 people on group calls.Users can also stickers, Memoji, etc in their Group cal in FaceTime.

Memoji

In addition to new Animojis, Apple has introduced something called Memoji to let users create a custom Animoji that looks exactly like them. It also allows users to select hair and skin colour. The list of new Animojis includes Tiger, Koala, T-Rex, and a Ghost.

Apple watchOS 5

Thanks to new Apple watchOS 5, it gets a new Walkie-Talkie app for short-distance communication among friends. Thanks to new Apple watchOS 5, it gets a new Walkie-Talkie app for short-distance communication among friends.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2018: watchOS 5 with Walkie-Talkie, Interactive notifications, more unveiled

Apple watchOS 5 has been announced with some new features like challenging your friends with Apple Watch. Apple watchOS 5 makes room for a new walkie-talkie app, enabling short-distance communications among friends. The watchOS 5 also gets Siri Shortcuts. Thanks to new Apple watchOS, users no longer have to say ‘Hey Siri.’ It will supports raise to wake up and much more. Apple has also announced a new Watchband for Pride Month. Apple watchOS will also support interactive notifications. It will automatically detect workout sessions as well.

Apple tvOS

Apple tvOS was showcased during the keynote. Apple says it is adding support for Dolby Atmos for ‘room-filling sound.’ TV users no longer need to sign-in, courtesy of TV provider’s broadband, making tvOS unlock all supported apps.

Apple macOS Mojave

Sidebar in Apple macOS Mojave supports all metadata for photos. There is also a Sidebar in other views in the Finder app. Sidebar in Apple macOS Mojave supports all metadata for photos. There is also a Sidebar in other views in the Finder app.

Finally, Apple macOS Mojave was also announced during the keynote. It gets a new Dark Mode and changes to Finder app. Files can be grouped according to tags. Users can edit screenshots soon after taking them, similar to Windows Snip. It will provide an option to record screen. Apple macOS Mojave focuses on security and brings privacy improvements to safari. The Mac App Store will also get a new design.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd