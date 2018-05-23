Apple WWDC 2018 keynote set for June 4; iOS 12 and new MacBook Air expected

WWDC 2018 will be held from June 4 through June 8 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. WWDC 2018 will be held from June 4 through June 8 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Apple has sent out press invites to international publications for the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is happening next month. The WWDC 2018 keynote will take place on June 4 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Apple’s 29th annual developer conference will be held from June 4 through June 8. The keynote begins at 10:00am Pacific Time (10:30PM IST).

While the invite doesn’t reveal much, Apple is expected to announce updates to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS at the annual developer conference. Of course, the focus will be on iOS 12 – the next version of the mobile operating system that power Apple’s iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. According to a Bloomberg report, iOS 12 will introduce a redesigned home screen, a multiplayer mode for augmented reality games and a merger of third-party apps for running on iPhones and Macs.

While the annual developer conference is strictly limited to the software, in recent years we’ve also seen the unexpected launch of new hardware at the event. At 2017 WWDC event, Apple surprised many when it launched the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, revamped iMacs, updates to its MacBook and MacBook Pro lines, and gave a sneak peek at the iMac Pro. At the same developer event, Apple also announced the HomePod – its first ever Siri-powered smart speaker. This year we’re expecting Apple to introduce a Beats-branded smart speaker and possibly new MacBook and MacBook Air model.

In typical fashion, Apple will livestream the WWDC 2018 event for the general public. The live broadcast will be made available on the company’s event webpage. Apple recommends users to watch the livestream on an iOS device running iOS 10 or later, a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later, or a PC running on Microsoft Edge in Windows 10.

