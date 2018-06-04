Follow Us:
Monday, June 04, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
WWDC 2018 Apple Event Live Updates: iOS 12, macOS 10.14 and other expectations

WWDC 2018 Apple event Live Updates: Here are all the key updates from Apple's Worldwide developer conference keynote, which takes place today.

Written by Nandagopal Rajan , Shruti Dhapola | San Jose | Updated: June 4, 2018 2:11:39 pm
Apple, WWDC, Apple event, Apple June 2018 event, Worldwide developers conference, 2018 WWDC, Apple WWDC 2018, Apple WWDC 2018 Live update, Apple WWDC keynote, Apple WWDC live stream, Apple WWDC livestream, How to watch Apple WWDC live Apple WWDC 2018 keynote event Live Updates: iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS 5 and everything else that is expected.

WWDC 2018 Apple Event Live Updates: Apple’s annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC), also popular as Dub Dub DC, will start at the San Jose Convention Centre on June 4. A day before the event, hundreds of developers from across the world were making a beeline for the venue to ensure they have the right passes to be in place when Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage with the keynote on Monday morning. Over 350 student developers will also attend WWDC this year on Apple scholarships.

While there are many reports on what all Apple will announce, or what all it won’t, one thing that is certain with any edition of WWDC is version updates on all of Apple’s operating systems iOS, to macOS, watchOS and tvOS. While iOS 12 will be one of the big things to look out for there is no clarity yet on what the new features will be. The most excitement is around what is being termed as Digital Health, a new Apple initiative to track and limit the amount of time users spend on apps.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2018: Here is the Delhi girl who stars in Tim Cook’s tweet on student developers

Read more: Apple WWDC 2018 keynote: How to watch live stream, India timings, what to expect, etc

According to Bloomberg, hardware announcements are unlikely. But it remains to be seen if Apple will resist the temptation to at least showcase some new device.

Live Blog

Apple Worldwide Developer conference 2018, WWDC 2018 keynote Live updates: iOS 12, macOS, tvOS, etc

14:05 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Apple WWDC 2018: Live stream timings

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference will start at 10.30 PM for India. It will be streamed live on Apple's event page, and users with an Apple device can view it. Apple CEO Tim Cook will open the keynote address. WWDC is a 4-day conference for developers and goes on till June 8. 

14:01 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Apple WWDC 2018: This Delhi girl is among the student developers who are invited

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted a video highlighting the 350-odd students, who are getting scholarships this year to attend WWDC. The video starts with Aashna Narula, who is a Delhi University MSc Computer Science. She has created an app called Let’s Shapify, which aimed at pre-school children and helping them recognise colour and shapes. Read Aashna's full story here. 

13:58 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Apple WWDC 2018: How to watch

Apple WWDC 2018 keynote will be streamed live at the following link. https://www.apple.com/apple-events/june-2018/  Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook users can watch the livestream on the Safari browser on their devices. Apple's WWDC 2018 livestream will also be accessible on the Microsoft Edge explorer for Windows 10 users. For those with a Chrome, Linux, Windows 7 or Windows 8 device, there is option of watching the livestream via VLC Player. Read here for more details. 

13:53 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Apple WWDC: Top iOS 12 expectations

Apple iOS 12 will be the star of the keynote, given the popularity of iPhone and iPads, which are powered by the OS. iOS 12 is expected to bring some major changes, included expanded NFC support for iPhones,  a re-designed home locked screen, Digital Health feature to help users monitor their usage of Apple devices. iOS 12 will also bring improvements to the user experience and more stability. It will come with new Animojis as well for iPhone X users. We will have to wait and see what else Apple reveals on this front. 

13:53 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Apple iOS 12 will be the star of the keynote, given the popularity of iPhone and iPads, which are powered by the OS. iOS 12 is expected to bring some major changes, included expanded NFC support for iPhones,  a re-designed home locked screen, Digital Health feature to help users monitor their usage of Apple devices. iOS 12 will also bring improvements to the user experience and more stability. It will come with new Animojis as well for iPhone X users. We will have to wait and see what else Apple reveals on this front. 

Scheduled from June 4 to June 8, WWDC18 is nearing its thirtieth year. The conference, where Apple interacts with its developer community, has been an annual feature since 1989. Last year, the event moved back to San Jose after many editions in San Francisco. Apple engineers will organise over a hundred technical and design sessions for the thousands of developers attending the four-day conference.

Apple WWDC 2018's keynote will start at 10.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The keynote will see Apple CEO Tim Cook, executives like Phil Schiller, Craig Federighi, will also be present on stage to showcase the new software products. Apple iOS 12, macOS 10.14, tvOS 12 and watchOS 5 will be revealed during the keynote, which will be nearly two hours long.

