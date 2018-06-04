WWDC 2018 Apple Event Live Updates: iOS 12, macOS 10.14 and other expectations

Apple WWDC 2018 keynote event Live Updates: iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS 5 and everything else that is expected. Apple WWDC 2018 keynote event Live Updates: iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS 5 and everything else that is expected.

WWDC 2018 Apple Event Live Updates: Apple’s annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC), also popular as Dub Dub DC, will start at the San Jose Convention Centre on June 4. A day before the event, hundreds of developers from across the world were making a beeline for the venue to ensure they have the right passes to be in place when Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage with the keynote on Monday morning. Over 350 student developers will also attend WWDC this year on Apple scholarships.

While there are many reports on what all Apple will announce, or what all it won’t, one thing that is certain with any edition of WWDC is version updates on all of Apple’s operating systems iOS, to macOS, watchOS and tvOS. While iOS 12 will be one of the big things to look out for there is no clarity yet on what the new features will be. The most excitement is around what is being termed as Digital Health, a new Apple initiative to track and limit the amount of time users spend on apps.

According to Bloomberg, hardware announcements are unlikely. But it remains to be seen if Apple will resist the temptation to at least showcase some new device.