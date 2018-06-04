WWDC 2018 Apple Event Live Updates: iOS 12, macOS 10.14 and other expectations

WWDC 2018 Apple Event Live Updates: Apple’s annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC), also popular as Dub Dub DC, will start at the San Jose Convention Centre on June 4. A day before the event, hundreds of developers from across the world were making a beeline for the venue to ensure they have the right passes to be in place when Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage with the keynote on Monday morning. Over 350 student developers will also attend WWDC this year on Apple scholarships.
While there are many reports on what all Apple will announce, or what all it won’t, one thing that is certain with any edition of WWDC is version updates on all of Apple’s operating systems iOS, to macOS, watchOS and tvOS. While iOS 12 will be one of the big things to look out for there is no clarity yet on what the new features will be. The most excitement is around what is being termed as Digital Health, a new Apple initiative to track and limit the amount of time users spend on apps.
According to Bloomberg, hardware announcements are unlikely. But it remains to be seen if Apple will resist the temptation to at least showcase some new device.
Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference will start at 10.30 PM for India. It will be streamed live on Apple's event page, and users with an Apple device can view it. Apple CEO Tim Cook will open the keynote address. WWDC is a 4-day conference for developers and goes on till June 8.
Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted a video highlighting the 350-odd students, who are getting scholarships this year to attend WWDC. The video starts with Aashna Narula, who is a Delhi University MSc Computer Science. She has created an app called Let’s Shapify, which aimed at pre-school children and helping them recognise colour and shapes. Read Aashna's full story here.
Apple WWDC 2018 keynote will be streamed live at the following link. https://www.apple.com/apple-events/june-2018/ Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook users can watch the livestream on the Safari browser on their devices. Apple's WWDC 2018 livestream will also be accessible on the Microsoft Edge explorer for Windows 10 users. For those with a Chrome, Linux, Windows 7 or Windows 8 device, there is option of watching the livestream via VLC Player. Read here for more details.
Apple iOS 12 will be the star of the keynote, given the popularity of iPhone and iPads, which are powered by the OS. iOS 12 is expected to bring some major changes, included expanded NFC support for iPhones, a re-designed home locked screen, Digital Health feature to help users monitor their usage of Apple devices. iOS 12 will also bring improvements to the user experience and more stability. It will come with new Animojis as well for iPhone X users. We will have to wait and see what else Apple reveals on this front.
