Apple WWDC 2018 Live Streaming Online: When and Where To Watch Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2018 Live

Apple WWDC 2018 Live Streaming Online: Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is around the corner, which means there are some major announcements being planned for loyal fans. WWDC 2018 is taking place at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The keynote will be delivered by Apple CEO Tim Cook on June 4 at 10am Pacific Standard Time, which is around 10:30pm India Standard Time. The Cupertino company typically uses WWDC to show off the new features coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. We’re expecting to see iOS 12 along with updates to the Mac and other operating systems. Here’s a look at what to expect at this year’s WWDC.

Apple WWDC 2018: How to watch the keynote?

The keynote kicks off at 10am PT (10:30 pm IST). Apple will be live streaming the keynote as it happens, but there’s a catch: you need to have an Apple device to watch the event. If you’ve got an Apple device (iPhone, iPad or Mac) with Safari installed, simply head over to the official WWDC website to watch the live stream. And if you happen to own an Apple TV (second-generation or later), the keynote will be available via Apple TV through the Events app. For those don’t own any Apple devices, there’s still an option available for you. In case you have a Windows 10 PC, you can stream the live event on Microsoft Edge. All you need to open the browser on the PC and follow Apple’s WWDC 2018 live stream link.

Apple WWDC 2018: iOS 12

Apple always previews the latest operating system for the iPhone and iPad at WWDC, and this year’s developer conference will not be different. Of course, iOS 12 will hog the maximum limelight at WWDC 2018. While iOS 12 might not be drastically different from the previous-generation OS, it is likely to focus on stability and bug fixes. Both Bloomberg and Axios recently reported that Apple’s software division wants to focus on performance and reliability issues for iOS 12. This means there will be smaller tweaks and a refresh of the Home Screen will be announced next year.

Still, iOS 12 will be getting some new features in the form of Augmented reality (AR) improvements, better parental controls, and health features. Another big feature one can expect to see in iOS 12 is a renewed focus on ‘iBooks’. Multiple reports have suggested Apple is testing a new redesigned iBooks app that will focus on curation. The refreshed interface is said to include a “Reading Now” tab as well. The Information last week reported that Apple is expected to expand the NFC capabilities of the iPhone beyond mobile payments.

Apple WWDC 2018: iOS and macOS apps could be combined

Apple may allow third-party developers to create apps that work seamlessly on both iOS and macOS platforms. A late 2017 report from Bloomberg revealed that Apple would allow iOS apps to work on its macOS platform. If Apple has plans to make such an announcement, there is no better platform than the annual World Wide Developers Conference.

Universal apps make a lot of sense for Apple – after all, the company has pitched the iPad Pro as a laptop replacement. Last year’s iOS 11 was all about bringing MacOS-like productivity features to the iPad, such as a file manager app and the new dock that can hold up to 16 icons (apps or folders).

Apple WWDC 2018: macOS 10.14

It has been suggested that Apple is planning to revamp the Mac OS store, which has been neglected for years. In a post on Daring Fireball, John Gruber revealed that the Mac OS store could get an entirely new design. Last week, leaked screenshots offered a close look at macOS 10.14. The OS is likely to get a new dark theme and a dedicated Apple New app. The buzz is that macOS could also get Hey Siri support.

Apple WWDC 2018: watchOS and tvOS

Apart from iOS 12 and macOS 10.14, Apple will preview changes to watchOS and tvOS. Though little is known about watchOS 5 and tvOS 12. As for watchOS 5, we can expect Apple to add new health and fitness features. For tvOS 12, we can expect Apple to make an announcement related to its original content strategy.

Apple WWDC 2018: Augmented reality (AR)

Apple is said to unveil upgrades to its AR software at WWDC 2018. A Bloomberg report notes that the Cupertino company will introduce a ton of new ARKit features. As part of “ARKit2”, Apple has been planning a new mode that would allow users to play AR games against each other in the same virtual environment.

