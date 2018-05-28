WWDC 2018: 16-year-old scholarship winner has some questions for 30-year-old developer firm

Sreeram is among the scores of teenagers selected for a WWDC scholarship this year. Sreeram is among the scores of teenagers selected for a WWDC scholarship this year.

Sudarshan Sreeram is just 16, but he possesses confidence much beyond his age. His attitude manifests itself in the two-player Tic Tac Toe this Chennai teenager has made using Apple’s Swift Playgrounds interactive. This time next week, Sreeram will be at San Jose’s McEnery convention center interacting with other young developers from around the world, sharing notes and learning new concepts. Sreeram is among the scores of teenagers selected for a WWDC scholarship this year.

In fact, Sreeram has already started interacting with more experienced companies and developers who will be at the conference. One such interaction was with Designmate, the Indian developer company which came into focus after its Froggipedia app was showcased at Apple’s education event recently.

Also read: Apple iOS 12 will allow more NFC functions, like unlocking doors: Report

In interactions over the phone and email, Sreeram sought to know what were the things to keep in mind while developing a global app. Captain K J Brar, CEO and Founder of Designmate, responded that developers have to keep in mind that their app helps provide a solution to the problems which are globally prevalent — “like Froggipedia helped users to get a real-time dissection experience using the virtual frog without killing it”. “Also, understand the target audience and build features and experiences around them.”

Designmate’s Froggipedia app was showcased at Apple’s education event recently. Designmate’s Froggipedia app was showcased at Apple’s education event recently.

On advice for students developers, Capt Brar said: “Very important to always think from the user’s point of view and take feedback on a regular basis. Set a target for yourself and keep your cool in difficult situations. Constantly improvise and find ways to overcome challenges”.

So what was the inspiration for an app like Froggipedia? Designmate was inspired by the form factor of the iPad and has since 2010 been developing iOS apps and designing iBooks. “With technology in education making rapid strides and AR becoming a reality with the launch of ARKit, we saw the potential of how learning tools could be transformed,” Capt Brar told Sreeram, adding how Froggipedia is one of the first steps in this process. “In this we integrated the perfect use of pressure sensitivity of the Apple Pencil and in order to give a wholesome learning and immersive experience, we added the life cycle and AR anatomy to the app.”

Also read: Apple iPad 2018 review: A learning tool worth the investment

Designmate employs over 400 people from all sections of society, including the physically challenged, making it one of the world’s biggest and oldest organisations developing 3D educational content. Interestingly, Capt Brar told Sreeram that Apple’s app accelerator in Bangalore helped them smoothen the integration of Apple pencil feature. as well as other issues like AR video tearing as well as optimisation. Sreeram, who is part of the regional coding community in Chennai and takes classroom sessions on coding, is preparing for his trip to San Jose. The teenager plans to share his Swift programming experience at his school’s computer science class in the coming months.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd