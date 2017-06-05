Apple WWDC 2017 keynote: What time is livestream, how to watch and everything else to note

Apple’s WWDC 20176 keynote takes place today: Here’s how to watch livestream on your iOS device, MacOS or Windows 10 device. (Express Photo via Nandagopal Rajan) Apple’s WWDC 20176 keynote takes place today: Here’s how to watch livestream on your iOS device, MacOS or Windows 10 device. (Express Photo via Nandagopal Rajan)

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference or WWDC as it is better known, begins tonight and will go on till June 9 in San Jose, California. Apple’s WWDC 2017 keynote will take place today on June 5 at 10 am Pacific Standard Time, which is around 10.30 pm India Standard time. For Apple, the WWDC is an important event in the annual calendar, a precursor to the iPhone launch, which takes place around fall. So what should you expect at this year’s WWDC and how can you watch it live? We answer all your questions.

Apple WWDC 2017: What time is the keynote event and where is it taking place?

Apple’s WWDC 2017’s keynote event is today, and we’ll see Apple CEO Tim Cook along with other key executives like Craig Federighi, Eddy Cue, Phil Schiller to name a few on stage. Apple makes key software announcements at WWDC every year, and this year won’t be any different. However, hardware will also be a focus of this year’s event, but more on that later.

Apple’s WWWDC 2017 keynote is taking place in San Jose Convention Centre and will start at 10 am PDT, which is around 10.30 pm for Indian Standard Time. Apple will have a livestream of the event.

Apple WWDC 2017: How to watch livestream tonight?

Apple’s keynote is streamed live from the company’s own website, and for those who have an Apple device this makes watch the event a whole lot easier. Apple uses its own HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology, and for this you will need an Apple device like an iPhone, iPad or MacBook. Additionally Apple TV, iPods are supported as well. Apple is now supporting Microsoft’s Edge browser on Windows 10 as well.



Apple WWDC 2017: Requirements for watching livestream on Apple device?

For Apple users, you’ll need to watch the live event from the official company website. You’ll need iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later. For MacBook users, you’ll need the Safari browser 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later.

For PC users, Microsoft Edge is the browser where you can watch the WWDC 2017 keynote live. Your computer will need to be on Windows 10. Finally for streaming via Apple TV, you’ll need a second or third generation Apple TV with software 6.2 or later. For those with an Apple TV fourth generation, the event can also be streamed live.

Apple WWDC 2017: What will be the key announcements?

Apple’s WWDC is all about developers, but for the general folks, and those who love Apple, this is a chance to glimpse at what’s coming up. iOS 11 will be showcased first at WWDC 2017, and we’ll get a look at the new features. Some features of iOS 11 could include an updated user interface, a ‘dark mode’. Apple’s Mail and Safari apps could also get support for the Apple Pencil, and new iPad Pro related features could be announced. Apple will also likely update its own apps in iOS 11. Apple’s new version of macOS, tvOS, and watchOS will also be showcased at the event.

But it looks like software won’t be the only focus of Apple’s WWDC 2017 keynote. According to several reports, new MacBooks will be introduced by Apple at the event along with its Siri home speaker. Apple could also introduce its refreshed iPad lineup.

Apple will announce iOS 11, new MacBooks, and a Siri-based home speaker. Apple will announce iOS 11, new MacBooks, and a Siri-based home speaker.

Apple WWDC 2017: What will be the new MacBooks feature?

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple will launch three new laptops at the keynote. All three will come with faster processors. Apple will upgrade the MacBook Pro with a new Intel Kaby Lake processor, the 12-inch MacBook will sport a faster processor as well, and there’s a chance the 13-inch MacBook Air could also be upgraded to get a new generation processor. The report from Bloomberg also notes the new MacBook Pro’s design won’t change, and that sales of MacBook Air, (last upgraded in 2015) still remain surprisingly strong.

Apple’s MacBook Air is currently retailing in India around Rs 55,000 in most stores, both offline and online. If Apple introduces a new MacBook Air, we’ll have to see how drastically it will change from the previous version.

Apple WWDC 2017: What’s the deal with this new Siri speaker?

Apple is working on its own Siri-powered speaker (no surprises there), which will compete with Google Home and Amazon’s Alexa. The Siri-powered speaker won’t be shipping this year, but it will have two main purposes. According to Bloomberg’s report, the Siri-speaker could be the hub to control appliances, lights in the home via Apple’s HomeKit system.

It will also get users more ingrained into the Apple ecosystem. The report notes the Siri-speaker is being built by Inventec Corp, which is the Taipei-based manufacturer that made the AirPod wireless headphones. Also it looks like Apple employees have been testing the devices in their homes, adds the report.

