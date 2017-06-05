Apple WWDC 2017 keynote live updates: Event to start soon, and here’s what to expect

Apple WWDC 2017 keynote live updates: Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (2017) starts today in San Jose, California, and Apple will make key announcements on iOS 11, macOS, tvOS, watchOS. (Image source: Bloomberg) Apple WWDC 2017 keynote live updates: Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (2017) starts today in San Jose, California, and Apple will make key announcements on iOS 11, macOS, tvOS, watchOS. (Image source: Bloomberg)

It is Apple WWDC 2017 keynote morning in sunny San Jose, California. The tech giant, with its head office just a few miles away in Palo Alto, it bringing its annual developer conference back to the so-called ‘Capital of Silicon Valley’ after 2002. During the last WWDC here, founder Steve Jobs took the stage with at the keynote where there was a mock funeral for Mac OS 9, this time it will be CEO Tim Cook again on stage and we still don’t know what the big surprises will be.

Incidentally, the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference is returning to San Jose a year ahead of its 45th anniversary. The conference started in 1983, when it was held at Monterey in California. The event moved to San Jose Convention Centre in 1988. The venue is much smaller than the Bill Graham Convention Centre or the Moscone West facility in San Francisco, but in small town San Jose the WWDC is the centre of attention and there is nothing else to take the limelight away.

While it is pointless speculating hours before an Apple event, what we can rest assured is that there will be updates announced for all software platforms from Apple — iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. There will be hardware announcements also this time, and we are hoping to hear about new MacBooks and iPads.

Apple WWDC 2017 keynote live updates below

10.22 pm: Apple’s live stream video is now up, and this mean the event should be starting soon. Get ready folks.

10.17 pm: Apple’s WWDC keynote line up will look something like this: iOS 11, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, new MacBooks and the Siri speaker. Will there be something more? Let’s see.

10.08 pm: Also, the art work this time, which is all animated inside the venue, again highlights how Apple is committed to ensuring a multicultural tone to whatever it does. And this is an important message to send out now in the US and Apple has not shirked from doing so. At the keynote be sure to see all cultures and voices represented and that is one thing that sets Apple apart from most of the other tech companies.

10.04 pm: I am looking forward to how Apple takes the narrative ahead when it comes to artificial intelligence and machine learning, both fields where Google has made serious strides.

10.03 pm: Exactly 30 minutes to go. People are still flowing in. There is already buzz about if there will be one more thing, and what it would be if at all. What are your guesses? Tell us in the comments below.

10.01 pm: Apple could also showcase new iPads at the event. This is based on some recent leaks, and unlike the MacBook upgrade, there’s a chance these might not be showcased so today.

9.56 pm: We are inside the venue and it’s actually bigger than the hall at the Bill Graham Centre, or at least so it would seem. The hall is about half full now with about 30 minutes left for Apple CEO Tim Cook to take stage with the keynote.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will soon be on stage to open WWDC 2017. (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Apple CEO Tim Cook will soon be on stage to open WWDC 2017. (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

9.55 pm: For those who don’t know, Apple’s event will start 10.30 pm IST, which mean we have another half an hour to go.

9.45 pm: In iOS 11, we could see a greater emphasis on the in-built Apple apps, including Apple Maps, Photos, Apple Music as well. These could be refreshed for iOS 11.

9.43 pm: Apple’s new macOS could come with deeper integration around iOS. Apple will also showcase its new watchOS and tvOS at the keynote.

9.31 pm: While we’ve not seen too many leaks take place around, Apple’s iOS 11, reports say a new redesigned UI is on the cards. The last big redesign for iOS took place with Apple iOS 7, which introduced a more vibrant version of the software. Apple iOS 11 could also see a new ‘dark mode’ as well, according to the report on Bloomberg. Apple could also add split-screen to the iPhone as well.

9.28 pm: Apple will also unveil new MacBooks at WWDC, 2017, which since many years. The new MacBooks will be an upgrade to the earlier versions. A new MacBook Pro with the 7th generation Intel Kaby Lake processor is also expected on the cards.

9.25 pm: Apple is expected to unveil a new home speaker, which will be powered by Siri, Apple’s own voice-assistant. The Siri speaker is already in production, though the actual shipping might not begin this year. Apple’s Siri speaker will take on Google Home and Amazon’s Alexa, and could work with home appliances which support Apple’s HomeKit. Additionally the Siri speaker could sync with other Apple devices as well.

9.20 pm: Apple’s WWDC isn’t just about announcements for the public. This is also the space where developers get access to a lot of vital, inside information from Apple, and prepare for their future applications. Check out what’s happening outside the venue.

At #WWDC2017 all set for the new announcements pic.twitter.com/aer8ht0jfS — Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) June 5, 2017

9.19 pm: For those who know their Apple history well, this is the first time WWDC has returned to San Jose since 2002. At that time, Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs was still incharge, and this was years before the iPhone had would officially get launched.

9.16 pm: Apple’s iOS 11 could finally come with a file manager. An app called Files was spotted on the Apple Store, and this could allow users to access files within the iOS system. For iOS users, this could be a game changer.

9.10 pm: Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted ahead of the event, saying it is only a couple of hours to go before the keynote begins. Check out his tweet below

Just a few more hours to go, developers! We've got a big week ahead. See you at the keynote! #WWDC17 pic.twitter.com/ewnOg3dXQ5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 5, 2017

9.05 pm: Now as is traditional, Apple’s online store is down ahead of the WWDC 2017. This usually takes place before new products are announced, so yeah it looks like those MacBooks are coming.

9.04 pm: Apple’s live stream of the WWDC 2017 keynote is also available on Apple TV devices, including 2nd generation, third generation and fourth generation devices. Microsoft Windows 10 users can watch the Apple live stream for the keynote on Edge browser only.

9.01 pm: Apple WWDC 2017 keynote will start at 10.30 pm IST. For those who want to watch the event live with their relevant Apple devices or on a Windows 10 PC with Edge browser, you’ll have to go to the Apple.com website. Apple iPhone users, iPad users or MacOS users will need to watch the event on Safari.

