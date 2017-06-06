Apple iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4: Here’s the full list of compatible devices

Here’s the complete list of devices getting iOS 11, macOS macOS High Sierra and watchOS 4 Here’s the complete list of devices getting iOS 11, macOS macOS High Sierra and watchOS 4

Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for the developer community, where it announced the next major updates for iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Over two and half hours, CEO Tim Cook and his colleagues made a number of announcements including the launch of a Siri-powered speaker called the HomePod, refreshed MacBook Pros and iMacs and a new super charged iMac Pro.

The developer beta for iOS 11, macOS High Sierra and watchOS 4 are available now, but the final release is scheduled for fall. Here’s the complete list of devices getting iOS 11, macOS High Sierra and watchOS 4.

iOS 11 compatible devices

With iOS 11, Apple is focusing on productivity for the iPad. Developers can download a preview of iOS 11 through developer.apple.com. There will be a public beta program for iOS to be available later this month at beta.apple.com. And the public release of iOS 11 will happen later this year, probably in September when the iPhone 8 hits the market.

This year, two iPhones and one tablet are not getting support for iOS 11. Both iPhone 5c and iPhone 5 and the fourth-generation iPad have been removed from the list of compatible devices to be upgraded to iOS 11. All other devices that were previously supported iOS 10 will continue to support iOS 11.

iOS 11 will run on:

The iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 6, 6 Plus, SE and 5s.

The iPad Air and iPad Air 2; iPad fifth generation; iPad Mini 4; iPad Mini 3; iPad 2; 12.9-inch iPad Pro (second-generation);12.9-inch iPad Pro (first-generation); 9.7-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

The sixth-generation iPhone Touch

watchOS 4 compatible devices

Apple has confirmed watchOS 4 at WWDC 2017, and the developer preview is out now. The public release of watchOS 4 will happen alongside iOS 11 later this year. It’s not clear whether the latest update will come to both Apple Watch and Apple Watch 2 series.

macOS High Sierra compatible devices

As expected, Apple announced the next version of macOS, High Sierra, the new desktop operating system that aims to make your Mac more capable, responsive and reliable. High Sierra is packed with a number of new features, and it run on any Mac computer that currently runs Sierra.

If you don’t mind trying out an early version of Mac OS High Sierra , then can download the preview version right now. All you need to go to Apple Developer Program enrollment page, which will show you everything you need to sign up for the program. Do keep in mind that this is an early software build, so we wouldn’t recommend running it on your Mac or iMac that you are using every day.

macOS High Sierra will run on:

MacBook (late 2009 and later);iMac (late 2009 and later);MacBook Air (2010 and later);MacBook Pro (2010 and later); Mac Mini (2010 and later), and Mac Pro (2010 and later)

