Apple’s WWDC 2017: What to expect from iOS 11, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote is happening today and CEO Tim Cook will announce tons of new updates to the company’s main software. At WWDC 2017, you can expect to get a preview of the next major updates to iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, which will be revealed at today’s keynote.

The company’s keynote begins 10:30 pm (India Standard Time), which will be addressed by CEO Tim Cook and there will be a live stream for the event on the Apple website. The event is taking place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, and runs until June 9. Here’s what we are expecting at Apple WWDC 2017 keynote today:

Apple iOS 11

Apple iOS 11, the software which runs on the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, will be likely to be previewed for the first time. It’s almost certain to see the next version of iOS ahead of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s series, which will hit the markets in September. While not much has been known, Bloomberg says Apple’s new OS for iPhones and iPads will have an “updated user interface”. Well, it could either mean a minor refresh over iOS 10 or a complete makeover.

If we refresh our memories, the iOS 7 was designed from the ground up and was shown for the first time at WWDC 2013. Apple fans might expect a similar move this year. Meanwhile, a report from Israel’s The Verifier claims Apple plans to upgrade Siri with smarter AI features with iOS11.

Apple also plans to update Siri with iMessage integration, iCloud syncing, and the ability to learn from users. Finally, we’re expecting Apple to end the support for the 32-bit hardware. We’re also hoping to see a dark mode for iOS. Additionally a Files app has been spotted for Apple iOS 11, which could be a new file manager on the Apple ecosystem.

Apple macOS 10.13

The new version of macOS, which powers Apple’s Mac notebooks and desktops, will also likely get demonstrated. As a Mac user, you should expect deeper integration between mobile and desktop operating systems. Minor design tweaks and changes here and there are also a possibility. Another feature to be added in macOS 10.13 is the Apple File System (APFS).

First announced at WWDC 2016, the file system is basically designed to improve encryption, and is optimized for flash and SSD storage. The technology has been rolled out for iOS, but is yet to be ported to Apple’s desktops and laptop computers.

Apple watchOS 4

Apple Watch Series 2 (based on watchOS 3) was a much needed boost. With Apple planning to launch an all-new smartwatch this year, the company will likely to preview the updated watchOS operating system, bringing new features to existing and future watch versions. So, expect to see a global preview of watchOS 4 at WWDC 2017, with Apple shedding light on some of the features. We’re expecting Apple Watch to get sleep tracking app, new Watch faces, Siri improvements, and probably a look at new apps for the wearable.

Apple tvOS 11

For many, tvOS might not be too important but Apple will clearly share its future plans tonight at WWDC 2017. Apple TV is no more a hobby for Apple, as the company has been eyeing to offer a standalone TV subscription for quite sometime. If Apple wants to move ahead in this direction, it has to improve the operating system for the Apple TV. The fourth-generation Apple TV powered by tvOS was a step in the right direction. But there’s still a room for improvement. We’re expecting a lot of features and improvements to be made in tvOS 11.

