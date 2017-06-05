Apple WWDC 2017: iOS 11’s upcoming Files app spotted ahead of keynote

Apple WWDC 2017 starts tonight, and the Files app has been spotted on App Store ahead of iOS 11’s official reveal. Apple WWDC 2017 starts tonight, and the Files app has been spotted on App Store ahead of iOS 11’s official reveal.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2017 keynote is due to start later tonight at 10.30 pm India Standard Time, and it looks like a new feature of the upcoming iOS 11 has been revealed. According to a tweet from a Twitter user Steve T-S, with the account handle name @stroughtonsmith, there’s a Files app on the way from Apple and users will need iOS 11 to run this on their iPhones or iPads.

Steve tweeted, “Ahead of iOS 11, a ‘Files’ app placeholder entry from Apple appears on the App Store. Requires iOS 11.0 or later.” Now if you go to the App Store currently, scroll down right to the bottom to look at Apps Made by Apple, you’ll see nothing on the list. It looks like the ‘Files’ was spotted online on the App Store, before it was officially taken down.

Files app will likely function as a File manager on Apple devices which are running iOS 11, though details about this upcoming app are clear at the moment. As Steve T-S has also noted on Twitter, there are several questions around what the Files app will be capable of doing.

For starters, will it allow Zip files to open, will allow for external files from other operating systems to be accessed on iOS. If those, this could mean a big change for Apple’s iOS users, and would actually make transferring content, etc a lot more convenient on iPhones, iPads.

Ahead of iOS 11, a 'Files' app placeholder entry from Apple appears on the App Store. Requires iOS 11.0 or later 😘 pic.twitter.com/8HAQflHBuI — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) June 5, 2017

He’s also noting that Apple’s Files will support only 64-bit processors, which means older iPhones might not get support for this new feature in the OS.

Of course, Android users will likely mock the addition of a ‘Files’ app, given Android has long had this kind of flexibility of giving users access to the file system. Apple’s Files app will be a part of iOS 11 and likely come pre-loaded on new devices with the OS. This means Apple’s upcoming iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and yes the iPhone 8 as well.

Apple is expected to make a UI change in iOS 11 as well, and could introduce a ‘dark mode’ to the OS. Apple’s in-built apps like Apple Maps, iMessage, Photos, etc could get a massive upgraded in iOS 11. We could also see more features linked to Apple iPad Pro, including support for Apple Pencil coming to Safari, Maps, etc.

Apple iOS 11’s final public version is likely to be released around September, after the iPhones have been launched.

