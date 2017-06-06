Apple WWDC 2017: iOS 11 to new iPad Pro, here are your questions answered

Apple had two significant software announcements, the upgrade to macOS High Sierra for Mac users and the next iOS 11 for users of its mobile devices. Apple CEO Tim Cook during the WWDC 2017 keynote. (Source: Reuters) Apple had two significant software announcements, the upgrade to macOS High Sierra for Mac users and the next iOS 11 for users of its mobile devices. Apple CEO Tim Cook during the WWDC 2017 keynote. (Source: Reuters)

The all-important Day 1 of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) has just come to a close with the company announcing a slew of new software features and products. Apple did not spend much time on Monday explaining the new features in tvOS or watchOS, as it had quite a lot of hardware announcements to make too. We will attempt to answer all your questions about WWDC 2017.

1. What all were the major announcements?

Apple had two significant software announcements, the upgrade to macOS High Sierra for Mac users and iOS 11 for users of its mobile devices like iPad, iPhones and iPod Touch. New versions of watchOS and tvOS were announced too, but not a lot of details were given. MacBook Pro, MacBook, iMac and iPad Pro ranges got refreshed with better specifications and price points.

Apple also announced a new product range called the HomePod, which is a smart Siri-assisted virtual speaker for the home. There was also a sneak peek of the iMac Pro, an extremely powerful device aimed clearly at the pro users.

2. What’s new in iOS 11?

Visually, the biggest change with be the Control Centre, which will now be a single page. There will be some significant changes for iPad users too as they will be getting a new dock, which makes multi-tasking easier, and intuitive with drag and drop coming in for links, text and pictures.

Behind the scenes, iOS 11 promises to be the most powerful yet, learning from the user’s behaviour and using machine learning to improvise as it goes. There will be some significant new features like person to person transactions feature enabled Apple Pay, better software-enabled features for the camera and a more natural Siri.

3. Are the Macs getting better?

You can’t ignore the iMac Pro,which is the arguably the most powerful Mac ever, but it’s not shipping till December. There will still be some appreciation for the new MacBook Pro, MacBook and iMac range powered by Intel Kaby Lake processors. The iMac range gets better display and along with Thunderbolt 3.0 ports as well.

4. What about the iPad Pro?

Well, there is a new iPad Pro in town, the 10.5-inch version. So now there are just two versions, this and the older 12.9-inch version unit, which has also been refreshed. The 9.7 inch version is being gradually phased out. Interestingly, the new iPad offers double the display frame refresh rates at 120Hz, compared to the 60Hz of the previous versions.

