Apple WWDC 2017: App Store redesigned in iOS 11, and here’s what changes

Apple will be redesigning its App Store in iOS 11 as the company revealed during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2017 keynote address.

Apple's WWDC 2017 showcased the new version of iOS 11 along with macOS High Sierra. As far as iOS is concerned, the redesign of the App Store is one of the biggest visual changes you'll see.

Apple revealed its App Store customers have now downloaded more than 180 billion apps. It had earlier announced that so far Apple has paid over $70 billion to developers. The App Store was first launched in 2008, and currently has over 16 million registered developers on the platform.

“Together with our incredible developer community, we’ve made the App Store the best app platform in the world, and more than 500 million unique customers visit it every week,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing in a press statement.

Apple’s App Store follows the design of Apple Music, and it’s hard to miss the similarities between the two apps. The idea is to make the App Store more engaging, and vibrant for the user. App Store now has new Tabs, including one called Today, another dedicated for Games, and one tab for Apps. The App Store will now focus on “original stories” around an app, and there will be lot more editorial content in the new tabs for Today, Games and Apps.

Apple's App Store follows the design of Apple Music, and it's hard to miss the similarities between the two apps.

As part of the push on editorial content around apps, App Store will show stories, in-depth interviews, helpful tips and collections of must-have apps. The idea is to guide users when they are picking a game or app to download.

The Today Tab will give details on the latest games, apps. It will have lot of the editorial content, including interviews and feature pieces, artwork and videos around the App. Apple says, “Today will feature exclusive premieres, new releases and a fresh look at all-time favourites, as well as recommended tips and how-to guides to help customers use apps in innovative ways.”

The Games Tab will be dedicated just for games, and will include recommendations, new releases, updates, videos, top charts, and hand-picked collections as well. The Apps tab will again have collections, hand-picked apps, top charts around apps as well. It will have several of its tabs around various themes like photography, money management, shopping, social networking, etc.

The Games Tab will be dedicated just for games, and will include recommendations, new releases, updates, videos, top charts, and hand-picked collections as well.

Apple will also update Search in the App Store, and will showcase editorial content in this as well. The Updates Tab will give users a glimpse of what has changed in an app when they are updating it.

Additionally Apple has redesigned the app product page to showcase more content. Apple wants to make an app’s product more engaging by highlighting the best content. Apple will showcase accolades including Editors’ Choice and chart position for apps which have won these. Finally, the App Store will now make in-app purchases more discoverable. These will show on the app product page, and in search results.

Apple’s new App Store will come to iOS 11, which will launch in fall. The public beta of iOS 11 will be available from later this month on beta.apple.com, and users can sign up to try the same.

