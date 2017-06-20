Apple working with Health Gorilla to add health diagnostic data to iPhone: Report

Apple is secretly working on to make the iPhone a medical record hub. Apple is secretly working on to make the iPhone a medical record hub.

Apple is secretly working on to make the iPhone a medical record hub. The company has tied up with Health Gorilla in an aim to make the iPhone a central hub for all your health and medical information, reports CNBC.

The report claims that Health Gorilla has been working with Apple to add diagnostic data to the iPhone, including measurements such as blood work. The two companies are integrating with hospitals and lab-testing companies such as Quest and LabCorp and imaging centers.

Health Gorilla, which is a small start-up, has recently raised $5 million in funding. According to Health Gorilla’s website, the start-up connects doctors, vendors, and consumers within a single, secure platform. While the platform is aimed to medical providers, patents can use the service to get a copy of the medical records “in 10 minutes”.

CNBC also notes that Apple is looking to solve the problem of “interoperability” by making the patient the center of their own care.

The move is aimed to build a centralised data base of patent’s health history, which would help the medical community to streamline the transfer of medical data. The ultimate goal is to make the iPhone a tool to store, access and share users’ medical data, including lab results.

Last week, CNBC carried a report stating that Apple has a secretive team within the company’s health unit. Evidently the team has been communicating with developers, hospitals and other industry groups to bring clinical data to the iPhone.

