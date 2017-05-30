Apple working on new glucose tracker, CEO Tim Cook spotted wearing prototype

Apple is said to be working on its glucose tracking wearable technology for at least five years. Apple is said to be working on its glucose tracking wearable technology for at least five years.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted wearing a prototype glucose tracker, which was connected to his Apple Watch, according to a report in CNBC. “Tim Cook also talked about the device to a roomful of students in February at the University of Glasgow, where he received an honorary degree,” reads the report. The latest report is in line with CNBC’s previous article which said that Apple has hired a team of biomedical engineers to develop sensors to treat diabetes. The site quoted three people familiar with the matter.

Apple is said to be using optical sensors to measure glucose levels in blood. The development could prove to be a major breakthrough in the filed given it is currently difficult to monitor glucose levels without piercing the skin. “It could turn the Apple Watch into a “must have” rather than a “nice to have” for people who would benefit from an easier way to track their blood sugar,” the report reads.

At the University of Glasgow, Cook described checking blood sugar multiple times a day as “mentally anguishing”. “There is lots of hope out there that if someone has constant knowledge of what they’re eating, they can instantly know what causes the response… and that they can adjust well before they become diabetic,” he added.

Apple is said to be working on its glucose tracking wearable technology for at least five years. The Cupertino technology giant has even been conducting trials at clinical sites across the Bay Area, the report reveals. A team comprising of biomedical experts from companies like Masimo, Sano, C8 Medisensors etc were hired by Apple to develop the technology.

