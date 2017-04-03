Apple will drop Imagination Tech’s graphics in future iPhones, iPads

Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years’ time, Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years’ time,

Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years’ time, dealing a major blow to the British company.

Imagination said Apple, its biggest customer, had not presented any evidence to substantiate its assertion that it will no longer require Imagination’s technology, without violating Imagination’s patents, intellectual property and confidential information. It said on Monday that Apple’s notification had triggered talks on alternative commercial arrangements for the current license and royalty agreement.

As far as the upcoming iPhone 8 or ‘iPhone Edition’ is concerned, recent reports have indicated it will come in limited quantities after the new phones are unveiled in September.

Apple is expected to showcase three new versions of the iPhone, which will include a 4.7-inch or 5-inch version, the 5.5-inch iPhone and an 5.8-inch iPhone which is reportedly named iPhone Edition and could cost more than $1000.

This will be the tenth anniversary edition of the Apple iPhone, and analysts expect Cupertino to unveil the design of the iPhone and go with a glass body on the front and side with a metal frame. Leaked reports in Korean media have also claimed the iPhone Edition’s design will be similar to the original iPhone. Apple iPhone Edition will feature a curved 5.8-inch OLED display, and won’t have a physical home button, and the Touch ID will be part of the display itself.

In other reports, Apple, Amazon.com Inc and Google have joined bidding for Toshiba’s NAND flash memory unit, vying with others for the Japanese firm’s prized semiconductor operation, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.

With Reuters inputs

