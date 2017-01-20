Apple updates GarageBand for iOS and Logic Pro X for macOS

Both Logic Pro X and GarageBand have received major updates. Both Logic Pro X and GarageBand have received major updates.

Apple has made its music editing apps more feature rich. Both Logic Pro X and GarageBand have received major updates. GarageBand for iOS 2.2 brings a synthesizer that has long been present in the Logic Pro X software, which includes 150 Apple-designed patches from a wide variety of genres, including EDM, Hip Hop, Indie, Rock and Pop.

A redesigned browser also makes searching through instruments and patches easier than before. It also gets a redesigned Audio Recorder that adds sophisticated studio effects like pitch correction, distortion and delay.

Logic Pro X 10.3 now supports the most novel feature on the MacBook Pro – the Touch Bar. The new feature takes the advantage of the OLED touchscreen, allowing the Touch Bar to give quick access to Smart Controls, plus it can be used for playing and recording instruments using a piano keyboard or drum pads.

The update also makes it possible for GarageBand and Logic Pro X – to work together better. Users can add tracks to their Logic projects on their iPhone, and integrate them on Mac. Projects can be shared between GarageBand and Logic via iCloud, meaning users can record and edit it.

“Music has always been part of Apple’s DNA, and we are excited to deliver yet another fun and powerful update to our music creation apps, GarageBand for iOS and Logic Pro X. These updates bring a wide range of new and highly requested features to both hobbyists and the community of pro musicians and audio engineers who rely on our software and hardware to create amazing music,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of application product marketing, in a press statement.

The Logic Pro X update is available for free for all existing users and available on the Mac App Store for Rs 15,500 for all new customers. Meanwhile, the GarageBand for iOS is free for all existing users and with all new iOS devices on the App Store.

