Apple updates Final Cut Pro X, with support for 360-degree VR video editing

Apple has announced an update to the Final Cut Pro X video editing app. The newer version of Final Cut Pro X will include 360-degree VR video editing, advanced colour grading tools , and support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) video. Final Cut Pro users will now be able to edit full-resolution 8K video on a Mac. Apple will also allow assisting Final Cut Pro apps, Motion and Compressor, to have VR video editing.

Final Cut Pro lets professional editors create VR content with the ability to import, edit and deliver 360-degree video in real time through a connected HTC VIVE headset with SteamVR. Users can easily add 360-degree titles in 2D or 3D; apply blurs, glows and other immersive effects; and use visual controls to straighten horizons or remove camera rigs from equirectangular videos. Apple says even standard photos and videos can also be added to VR projects. Projects with 360-degree video can be shared directly to popular websites including YouTube, Facebook and Vimeo.

The update also includes a colour wheels feature to adjust hue, saturation and brightness. Colour curves will allow colour adjustments at multiple control points, and eye droppers let users sample colours and manually allow white balance.

Final Cut Pro gains offers HDR support, to allow editors the option of playing output video onto HDR monitors using I/O devices. The new colour grading tools and tone mapping allow an easy switch for users, from standard display to HDR mode.

“With new features like 360-degree VR editing and motion graphics, advanced colour grading and HDR support, Final Cut Pro gives video editors the tools to create stunning, next-generation content,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing. “When combined with the performance of Mac hardware, including the all-new iMac Pro, Final Cut Pro provides an incredibly powerful post-production studio to millions of video editors around the world.”

Final Cut Pro 10.4 is available as a free update for existing users, and for Rs 24,990 for new users on the Mac app store. Motion 5.4 and Compressor 4.4 are also available as a free update for existing users, and for Rs 4,000 each for new users on the Mac App Store

