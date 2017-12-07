Apple unveils most popular apps, games of 2017: Here’s the full list

In India, ‘The Humma Song’ by A. R. Rahman from ‘OK Jaanu’ was the most popular song, while ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ emerged as the most popular album. In India, ‘The Humma Song’ by A. R. Rahman from ‘OK Jaanu’ was the most popular song, while ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ emerged as the most popular album.

Apple has revealed the most popular apps, music and movies across the App Store, Apple Music, and iTunes for 2017. The Cupertino-technology giant notes that 2017 has been a big year for apps and games, thanks to the introduction of Augmented Reality apps and games. The passing year saw a rise in real-time competitive gaming, apps focused on mental health and mindfulness, and apps transforming storytelling and reading.

“2017 seemed like the year this expansion of convenience peaked. In India’s cities, increasingly rare is the product or service you can’t get home delivered. Zomato, Swiggy and Uber Eats bring your favourite restaurant food home. Big Basket is now delivering groceries and home supplies through a network of local retailers in 26 Indian cities,” Apple said in a press statement.

As per Apple App Store Editors, ‘Enlight Videoleap’ is the 2017 iPhone App of the Year, while ‘Affinity Photo’ emerged as the 2017 iPad App of the Year. Coming to Game of the Year category, ‘Splitter Critters’ and ‘Old Man’s Journey’ are the most favourite iPhone and iPad games respectively.

Drake topped the album of the year category on Apple Music with ‘More Life,’ while Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ is the top song. In India, ‘The Humma Song’ by A. R. Rahman from ‘OK Jaanu’ was the most popular song, while ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ emerged as the most popular album. Ed Sheeran was second across the top song and album category.

