Apple to use OLED display in all iPhones in 2018, says new report

Apple iPhone 8 launches this year, and according to most leaks and reports, this one will have an OLED display. Apple is expected to launch three models, which will include iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus. These will stick with the LCD display. However, a new report from Japan’s Nikkei indicates the iPhone series in 2018 will all have OLED displays.

According to the Nikkei report, which is based on industry sources, Apple has already started designing iPhones for 2018, and there are enough indicators that it will go with OLED all the way. The report also says the OLED display suppliers will struggle to keep up with the demand if Apple opts for this kind of display.

The report also talks about how Apple iPhone 8 will have “a high screen-to-body ratio” and no home button, while the other two models will have LCD displays. It also indicates the LCD versions of the iPhone will be sold till early 2019. The other two models are expected to be called the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The report also quote Yuanta Investment Consulting firm as saying that Apple will ship 90 million new iPhones, and half of these will be the iPhone 8.

The OLED display on the iPhone 8 is not something new, but as the Nikkei report indicates, Apple will make this standard in the future. iPhone 8 is supposed to mark the 10th anniversary of the iconic product from Apple, which drives a major share of the company’s revenue.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Apple will also introduce a 3D module for face recognition on the front of the iPhone 8. This will ensure the phone can be unlocked via a user’s face. The report said accuracy was key to Apple iPhone 8’s upcoming 3D face recognition feature, and it can unlock a device even when it is lying flat on the surface.

Apple iPhone 8 won’t come with a home button, given the near bezel-less display. According to renowned Apple analyst from KGI Securities Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple won’t have Touch ID on the iPhone 8 thanks to this display. In a recent note, Kuo said Apple’s Touch ID under the glass has not proved to be accurate, and could be dropped in the new phone. He also said Apple will go for a 3D face scanner on the iPhone.

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to launch in September along with the other two iPhones. However, the OLED display means iPhone 8 could be facing a supply crunch in the early phase, and demand will only pick up in the first quarter of 2018, according to analyst expectations.

