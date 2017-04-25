Apple to roll out new educational sessions in all its stores, starting May

Apple will launch new educational sessions in May in all of its 495 stores across the world, the company said in press statement. Apple will launch new educational sessions in May in all of its 495 stores across the world, the company said in press statement.

Apple will launch new educational sessions in May in all of its 495 stores across the world, the company said in press statement. The hands-on sessions called ‘Today at Apple’ will include topics ranging from photo and video to music, coding, art and design, and more. Apple is bringing on-board trained team members to lead these sessions. In a select few cities, world-class artists, photographers and musicians will give educational sessions at Apple Stores.

“At the heart of every Apple Store is the desire to educate and inspire the communities we serve,” said Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Today at Apple’ is one of the ways we’re evolving our experience to better serve local customers and entrepreneurs. We’re creating a modern-day town square, where everyone is welcome in a space where the best of Apple comes together to connect with one another, discover a new passion, or take their skill to the next level. We think it will be a fun and enlightening experience for everyone who joins,” Ahrendts added.

Apple will have special educational sessions for families and educators. For example, teachers can experience Apple products and technologies to reinforce the same in their classrooms. Further, Apple’s programming language for iOS and Mac apps Swift can be learnt by children as well.

Apple has sessions for individuals as well. For example, iPhone photography enthusiasts can go with six How To sessions designed to teach shooting, organising, editing, and more. Programmes like Photo Walks, which cover techniques including light and shadow, portraits and storytelling; are build for advanced photographers.

Apple’s ‘Today at Apple’ offers programmes with more than 60 different sessions in creative skills such as Studio Hours, Kids Hour which include coding with Sphero robots, making movies together with iMovie, Photo Labs, Music Labs and more. Apple’s Pro Series for advanced users lets them explore Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X with sessions on colour correction and grading. It includes post production, audio mixing., editing for emotion, and more.

