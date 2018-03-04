Apple to launch cheaper MacBook Air in Q2 2018: Report

Apple to release a cheaper variant of the MacBook Air, according to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple to release a cheaper variant of the MacBook Air, according to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple is apparently planning to launch a cheaper variant of its popular MacBook Air, according to a new report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac). A cheaper variant of the MacBook Air could arrive sometime in the second quarter of 2018.

Kuo believes a new variant of the MacBook Air is expected to arrive ‘with a lower price tag’, a move that will help the company to push MacBook shipments up by 10-15 per cent this year. If the new MacBook Air will be priced on a lower side, it should help Apple to increase its laptop sales. According to TrendForce, Apple has overtaken Asus in global laptop shipments, moving up from fifth to the fourth position. In the third quarter of 2017, the company shipped 4.43 million MacBooks.

Details on the upcoming MacBook Air is thin at this point, but a new report from KGI Securities analyst corroborates a similar report from DigiTimes. Apple currently sells the 13-inch MacBook Air for $999 (or approx Rs 65,131). The base model offers an older 1.8GHz dual-core Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and Intel HD Graphics 6000. The MacBook Air does not feature a Retina Display, unlike the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro.

Many believe that Apple will discontinue the MacBook Air in 2018, however, it seems unlikely. It appears that there is still a market for the aging MacBook Air. After all, the MacBook Air is still the most popular macOS machine in the market. The MacBook Air is also a popular choice among college students.

Since 2015, Apple hasn’t updated the MacBook Air lineup. In 2016, Apple officially discontinued the 11-inch MacBook Air. Last year, Apple updated the 13-inch MacBook Air with a modest spec bump. Steve Jobs unveiled the MacBook Air at MacWorld Expo in San Francisco on January 15, 2008.

