Apple will host its 29th annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose from June 4 to June 8. The McEnery Convention Center will once again be home to Apple’s developers from across the world. Every year at WWDC, Apple developers get an insight of what the company is working on while getting the opportunity to share their experiences with others. Last year, Apple announced iOS 11 as well products like the HomePod at the event. In 2017, Apple also debuted the ARKit which has resulted in scores KR Alka that bring virtual experiences to customers.

Developers can apply for tickets now on March 22 via the WWDC website (developer.apple.com/wwdc/tickets). However, tickets will be issued through a random selection process with developers being notified of their application status by March 23.

Also up for grabs will be around 350 WWDC Student Scholarships providing students and members of all STEM organisations an opportunity to earn a free ticket to WWDC.

