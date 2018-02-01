Apple to bring iPad apps to macOS in 2018: Report

Apple plans to allow developers to port iPad apps to macOS this year. Apple plans to allow developers to port iPad apps to macOS this year.

Apple is working to bring iPad apps to macOS this year, according to a new report. Axios‘ Ina Fried claims the company’s software head Craig Federighi is said to have announced plans to Apple employees in a meeting last month. The report states that while the ability to run iPad apps on mac adds a “high degree of complexity” to this year’s OS release, this will be an incremental feature for the mac.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing that Apple will allow developers to port iPad apps to macOS. A recent report in Bloomberg claims that Apple might allow the developers to create a single app that runs on both iOS and macOS. Developers will be able to design a single app that works with both a touchscreen, a mouse or trackpad. Currently, developers have to design separate apps for iOS and macOS. The report further added that Apple is going to introduce the change as part of the next major iOS and macOS updates that are scheduled to arrive later this year.

This could bring a huge change to the macOS platform. It also means macOS and iOS will be integrated than ever, if Apple rolls out the feature in the future. The strategy seems to be heavily inspired by both Microsoft and Google. Microsoft’s Windows 10 OS works well on mobile devices, tablets, and desktops in an effort to connect all their platforms seemingly, which is a part of their universal apps programme. Meanwhile, Google has given access to the Play Store to a number of Chromebooks, allowing low-end notebooks to run Android apps.

