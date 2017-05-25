Apple testing 5G technology in California: Report

In the application, Apple has mentioned 28 and 39GHz bands, which were approved by FCC for commercial use of 5G apps last year. In the application, Apple has mentioned 28 and 39GHz bands, which were approved by FCC for commercial use of 5G apps last year.

Apple is reportedly testing 5G technology near its headquarters in California, and has filed an application for experimental license, according to a report in Business Insider (BI). The site quoted excerpts from FCC document, which reads,

“Apple Inc. seeks to assess cellular link performance in direct path and multipath environments between base station transmitters and receivers using this spectrum. These assessments will provide engineering data relevant to the operation of devices on wireless carriers’ future 5G networks.”

Apple will make use of millimeter wave technology of mmWave to perform the tests. In the application, the Cupertino technology giant has mentioned 28 and 39GHz bands, which were approved by FCC for commercial use of 5G apps last year. The company will test the next-generation wireless technology at two fixed points in California – Milpitas and Mariana Avenue.

3GPP, which is the Cellular Standards group, has already unveiled the approved logo for 5G. However, a report in The Verge points out that 5G technology mostly doesn’t exist yet given International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the 3GPP haven’t released standards for 5G.

Last month, AT&T started testing 5G Evolution technology in select areas in Austin. It will be rolled out for over 20 major metro areas by the end of this year. The 5G Evolution internet speeds are said to be twice the speed of AT&T’s 4G network, and Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ users will be able to access the same.

In India, Nokia and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will team up to accelerate the development of a 5G ecosystem. Samsung and Reliance Jio have already announced their partnership to bring 5G connectivity in India. Wide-scale commercial deployment of 5G is expected to start in India in 2020.

