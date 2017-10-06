Apple showcases new emoji set, to release with iOS 11.1

Apple’s new emojis will make it to developer and public beta previews of iOS 11.1 next week, followed by public release. Apple’s new emojis will make it to developer and public beta previews of iOS 11.1 next week, followed by public release.

Apple has unveiled hundreds of new emojis based on Unicode 10, which will be a part of iOS 11.1. These include gender-neutral characters, more clothing options, food types, mythical creatures, and more. The new emojis will make it to developer and public beta previews of iOS 11.1 next week, followed by public release. Apple hasn’t specified final release date for iOS 11.1 for iOS, macOS and watchOS.

“iOS 11.1 will also include characters announced on World Emoji Day like Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person, Breastfeeding, Zombie, Person in Lotus Position and new food items such as Sandwich and Coconut,” Apple said in a press release. Another addition is the Love-You Gesture which has been inspired from ‘I love you’ hand sign in American Sign Language.

Apple had previewed a couple of emojis on World Emoji Day which is marked on July 17. The list includes new animals like T-Rex, Zebra as well as Star-Struck and Exploding Head smiley faces emojis. In total, 51 icons were approved by Unicode Consortium.

Apple has also included an Orange Heart, Person in Lotus Position, Woman Climbing, Person Climbing, Person in Steamy Room, Woman Zombie, Man Zombie, Elf, Merperson, Vampire, Fairy, and more. Food emojis like Dumpling, Boroccoli, Fortune Cookie, Canned Food are also part of iOS 11.1 software update.

Apple’s new emojis come few days after WhatsApp rolled out its own set of emojis for Android beta. Emojis released by the Facebook-owned company seem heavily inspired by Apple’s. Facebook Messenger uses a completely different set of emojis which the company unveiled in June 2016 for its platform.

