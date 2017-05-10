Apple sends WWDC 2017 invites, keynote scheduled on June 5

The annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to take place June 5 through 9 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. The annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to take place June 5 through 9 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose.

Apple has sent out invites to the press for next month’s big event. The annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to take place from June 5 through 9 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. Apple will begin the five-day conference, at 10am local time (10:30 pm IST).

The Cupertino-based giant typically holds a keynote on the first day of the annual developers conference, where new software is introduced. Apple is widely expected to announce new versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS platforms. While WWDC is traditionally a software focused event, there’s growing speculation around the debut of Apple’s Siri-powered speaker. Apple could also use the platform to announce the updated version of the iPad Pro 12.9, which was originally launched in September 2015.

The official WWDC invite to developers said, “Technology alone is not enough. Technology must intersect with the liberal arts and the humanities, to create new ideas and experiences that push society forward. This summer we bring together thousands of brilliant minds representing many diverse perspectives, passions, and talents to help us change the world”.

This year’s conference will take place in San Jose, a location closer to Apple’s campus. Last year, Apple hosted its annual developers conference at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Tickets, which were priced at $1,599, were distributed by random selection at the end of March. Apple expects to host over 5,000 developers at this year’s conference.

Apple will livestream the event on the company’s official site as well as on the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad and iPad TV. Naturally, we’ll be bringing live coverage on Indianexpress.com of all the announcements.

