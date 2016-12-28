Apple ruled the holiday season, was well ahead of Samsung: Flurry Analytics

Apple iPhone ruled the holiday season, and saw more activations than the Samsung or any other device, according to Flurry. Apple iPhone ruled the holiday season, and saw more activations than the Samsung or any other device, according to Flurry.

Apple ruled the holiday season with its iOS devices remaining the preferred gift choice, according to data from analytics firm Flurry. Data shows that for holiday shoppers leaned towards iOS, with Apple activating two devices for every Samsung device that was activated.

According to Flurry, “44% of new phone and tablet activations were Apple devices with Samsung seeing 21%,” though Samsung saw 1 per cent growth from last year. Number three and four in the list of activations were Huawei and LG, and according to Flurry this is likely because both companies have a range of devices in affordable options. Google’s Pixel phones didn’t make it to the top of the list, and according to the firm, the phones failed “to drum up excitement this holiday season.”

It is interesting to see Apple dominate the holiday season, which is always a crucial time for the company, one that sees maximum boost in sales. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are being seen as mostly incremental upgrades by many, and analysts don’t see the phones boosting the revenue or sales for Apple.

But it looks like an iOS device is still the preference for many holiday buyers. Samsung has also had a tough holiday season given its star product, which was the the Galaxy Note 7, was pulled out due to the exploding batteries fiasco.

Data from Flurry also showed that phablets are gaining momentum, and devices with a screen size of 5-inc to 6.9-inches were the preferred options for holiday gifts. Flurry notes phablets continue to eat away market share from medium-sized phones (3.5in-4.9in). However, “medium phones saw the most activations during the week leading up to the holidays,” says Flurry. For tablets, the activations are relatively flat year over year.

On the apps side, Christmas Day was the biggest day for app downloads; twice as many app installs on Christmas day compared to an average day in December, according to the research firm.

