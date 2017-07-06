Apple rolls out sixth beta for iOS 10.3.3, macOS Sierra 10.12.6

Apple iOS 10.3.3 sixth beta, macOS Sierra beta have been rolled out. Apple iOS 10.3.3 sixth beta, macOS Sierra beta have been rolled out.

Apple’s iOS 10.3.3 beta update and macOS Sierra 10.12.6 update has been rolled out for developers and public beta testers. These beta builds come after iOS 10.3.2 was last rolled out, which had a bug fix as part of it. Those who are registered as public beta testers for iOS 10 can download the sixth beta as an ‘over-the=air’ (OTA) via the Settings app on their iPhone, iPad.

MacRumors report says the new update won’t bring any significant changes, features and it doesn’t have any major bug fixes either. It also notes this will probably be the last update in the iOS 10, and macOS Sierra beta program, given the public beta for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra has now gone live.

For those who want to know how to get on the Apple iOS 11 program, do note you will need a compatible iPhone. Apple iPhone 5s and above are all compatible, as are iPad 5th generation and above. The iPod Touch 6th generation is also valid for this OS. For users who wish to get on the iOS 11 beta program, you’ll need to register on beta.apple.com website. If you are registered for iOS 10 beta, even then you’ll have to re-register for iOS 11 beta.

As Apple says users need to make their sure data is backed up on the iPhone or the iPad before they go about installing the beta version of iOS. Software crashes, reduced battery life are some of the risks you’ll have to take with software builds. The fix is usually rolled out with the next beta build.

Apple users need to go to beta.apple.com, and register their device. For this, one has to sign up with their official Apple ID on the website, and make sure this is the account which you’re planning to use on the iPhone or iPad.

Once the Apple ID is added to the program, a user has to open the iOS device where they want to install the new OS, and then download the iOS 11 profile by going to link beta.apple.com/profile. Apple also lets users give feedback for the beta build of iOS and macOS as well.

