Apple rolls out iOS 10.3, watchOS 3.2, macOS 10.12.4 and tvOS 10.2: Here’s how to download

The most significant feature that iOS 10.3 brings with it is Find My AirPods, which lets users find their missing AirPods using the Find My iPhone app. The most significant feature that iOS 10.3 brings with it is Find My AirPods, which lets users find their missing AirPods using the Find My iPhone app.

Apple has rolled out new versions of its operating systems for iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch as well as Apple TV. The OS versions update users to iOS 10.3, macOS 10.12.4, watchOS 3.2 and tvOS 10.2 respectively. The OTA updates are now available for download on compatible devices. iOS users can check for the same on iTunes.

The most significant feature that iOS 10.3 brings with it is Find My AirPods, which lets users find their missing AirPods using the Find My iPhone app. The feature shows a map of where user’s AirPods are at any given time, given they’re connected to the iPhone. In case the AirPods aren’t connected, the map will show the location where they were last connected. Further, users can play an alarm on AirPods so that they can be located easily.

With iOS 10.3, iPhone users can now ask Siri to pull out cricket scores and other related statistics. There’s a new dynamic app icon as well and support for thread view in Mail. Other features include: Siri gets support for scheduling rides using ride booking apps, monitor car fuel level, and turn on lights with select automaker apps.

Further, iOS 10.3 update allows users to watch movies rented from iTunes across multiple devices. CarPlay improvements include new shortcuts in the status bar, curated playlists in Apple Music and support for UpNext option in Apple Music’s Now Playing tab. UpNext is Apple File System (APFS), which replaces the current HFS+ file system in iOS devices to bring about storage and encryption improvements. The new file system has been optimised for SSDs.

Apple watchOS 3.2 updates Siri, which can now work with third-party apps such as WhatsApp, Lyft to make a call and book rides respectively via Apple Watch. Another unique feature is the new Theater Mode button that keeps the Watch’s screen dark even when user’s raise their wrist. The feature, ideal for watching movies in a theater, also turns on the silent mode on the Watch.

Apple watchOS 3.2 updates Siri, which can now work with third-party apps such as WhatsApp, Lyft to make a call and book rides respectively via Apple Watch. Apple watchOS 3.2 updates Siri, which can now work with third-party apps such as WhatsApp, Lyft to make a call and book rides respectively via Apple Watch.

Apple macOS 10.12.4 brings about a new Night Shift mode, switching the screen to warmer colours at night.

tvOS 10.2 allows users to rent a movie on an Apple device and watch it on another.

How to get iOS 10.3?

Apple iPhone users can check for iOS 10.3 in ‘Software Update’ tab in Settings menu. It is important you backup your iPhone to iCloud before installing the update. Also, make sure iPhone i connected to Wi-Fi and there’s more than 50 per cent battery. To install watchOS 3.2, Apple Watch users will first need to update their iPhone to iOS 10.3. In the Watch app, click on General and then select Software Update to download and install the new version.

tvOS 10.2 can be installed from ‘Software Update’ tab in the Settings app.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd