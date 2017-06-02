Apple registers new MacBooks, iPads ahead of WWDC 2017

The WWDC 2017 keynote is scheduled to take place on June 5 (10:00 am, local time), which is 10:30 pm India Standard Time (IST) The WWDC 2017 keynote is scheduled to take place on June 5 (10:00 am, local time), which is 10:30 pm India Standard Time (IST)

Apple is all set to refresh its entire-MacBook lineup at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose next week. And ahead of a supposed reveal on June 5, Apple has registered five new Mac computers, if a new report is to be believed.

The leaked information has been revealed by French website Consmac. The website has apparently posted a regulatory filing, translated from Russian. As per the details, five new ‘personal computers’ are expected to be launched soon. The new Mac computers, known as A1289, A1347, A1418, A1419 and A1481, are expected to be the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros. These model numbers are said to belong to computers running macOS 10.12.

This does not come as a big surprise. Apple has been rumoured to refresh its entire-MacBook lineup for quite sometime. Earlier this week, it was revealed that shipping time-frame for the 15-inch MacBook Pro with OLED Touch Bar were refreshed, with the notebook now estimated to be made available between June 6 to June 8 in the US.

It’s also being suggested that Apple might unveil new 12-inch MacBook and an update to the MacBook Air is also on the cards. Evidently Apple will launch the new laptops with faster Intel Kaby Lake processors to woo its audience that were disappointed with the hardware of the new MacBook Pro, which was launched at the end of last year.

However, rumours also point out at the arrival of new iPads. There are four models numbers A1670, A1671, A1701 and A1709 that are associated with the iOS devices. Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects to see Apple unveiling new iPads this year. Kuo expects Apple to announce a 10.5-inch iPad model with an all-new design and edge-to-edge display. Other than that, the company might also announce upgrades to the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. Both tablets will be marginally refreshed over the original models.

Well, there’s another model number, A1843, which is labeled as a wireless keyboard. It could be a wireless keyboard with a Touch ID sensor built-in. Details about the upcoming keyboard have been missing, at least for now.

The WWDC 2017 keynote is scheduled to take place on June 5 (10:00 am, local time), which is 10:30 pm India Standard Time (IST). Indianexpress.com will be keeping a tab on all the announcements from WWDC, which runs between June 5 and 9 in San Jose.

