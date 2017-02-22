Apple Park to open in April, will have theatre named after Steve Jobs

Apple’s chief design officer Jony Ive said Jobs invested so much of his energy creating and supporting vital, creative environments. Apple’s chief design officer Jony Ive said Jobs invested so much of his energy creating and supporting vital, creative environments.

It’s official. Apple Park, the Cupertino-based tech major’s new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees in April. However, the process of moving over 12,000 people into the sprawling new campus will take more than six months even as construction continues through the summer.

Steve Jobs’ vision of a centre for creativity and collaboration, Apple Park will have an iconic ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building clad entirely in the world’s largest panels of curved glass. Also in honour of his memory — Jobs would have turned 62 on February 24 — the theater at Apple Park will be named the Steve Jobs Theater. When it opens later this year, it will include 1,000 people. It is in fact a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder, 165 feet in diameter, supporting a metallic carbon-fiber roof situated atop a hill inside Apple Park overlooking meadows and the main building.

“Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment. We’ve achieved one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy.”

“Steve was exhilarated, and inspired, by the California landscape, by its light and its expansiveness. It was his favourite setting for thought. Apple Park captures his spirit uncannily well,” said Laurene Powell Jobs. “He would have flourished, as the people of Apple surely will, on this luminously designed campus.”

Apple’s chief design officer Jony Ive said Jobs invested so much of his energy creating and supporting vital, creative environments. “We have approached the design, engineering and making of our new campus with the same enthusiasm and design principles that characterise our products.”

Apple Park will also include a visitors center with an Apple Store and a public cafe, a 100,000-square-foot fitness center for employees as well as secure research and development facilities. The parklands offer two miles of walking and running paths for employees, plus an orchard, meadow and pond within the ring’s interior grounds.

Designed in collaboration with Foster + Partners, Apple Park replaces 5 million-square-feet of asphalt and concrete with grassy fields and over 9,000 native and drought-resistant trees, and is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy. Its 17 megawatts solar rooftop will make Apple Park one of the largest on-site solar energy installations in the world. It is also the site of the world’s largest naturally ventilated building, projected to require no heating or air conditioning for nine months of the year.

