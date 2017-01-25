Apple officials meet Commerce-Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In a communication to the government, Apple has asked for several tax and other incentives to enter the manufacturing sector in India. In a communication to the government, Apple has asked for several tax and other incentives to enter the manufacturing sector in India.

Senior officials of the US-based iPhone maker Apple today called upon Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meeting assumes significance as the technology giant is seeking concessions like duty exemptions to set up its manufacturing unit in India.

“The meeting lasted for 40 minutes. There were three officials from the company, including the company’s Global Vice President Priya Balasubramaniam,” sources said. The company executives will tomorrow meet a group of senior officials from different ministries on their demands.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based technology major has asked for several tax and other incentives, including long-term duty exemptions, to enter the manufacturing sector in India.

Currently, the government provides support by way of benefits under the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (MSIPS) to boost electronic manufacturing. The company sells its products through Apple-owned retail stores in countries like China, Germany, the US, the UK and France, among others. It has no wholly-owned store in India and sells its products through distributors such as Redington and Ingram Micro.